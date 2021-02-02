D.C. United midfielder Paul Arriola has joined U.S. teammate Jordan Morris on loan at Swansea City, the Major League Soccer club announced on Monday.

Arriola, 25, will spend the remainder of the 2020-21 season with the Championship club, who are currently second in the table as they seek a return to the Premier League next season.

There is no option to buy in Arriola's loan to Swansea.

"We have spoken with Paul and we understand how exciting this step is for him in his professional career," Dave Kasper, D.C. United General Manager and VP of Soccer Operations, said. "We wish Paul the best of luck and look forward to him rejoining our club."

The U.S. international, who scored two goals in the Americans' 7-0 friendly win against Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday night, moved from Liga MX club Tijuana to D.C. on Aug. 9, 2017 and has scored 14 goals and added 13 assists in 72 appearances during his stint in MLS.

Arriola's U.S. teammate and Seattle Sounders forward Morris, who left national team camp in January to complete his move to the Swans, made his first appearance for his new team as a substitute in a 3-1 win over Rotherham.

The 26-year-old was loaned to Swansea on Jan. 22 for the second half of the English season, and the Swans have an option to purchase his rights.

Morris has 41 goals 23 assists in 121 appearances for the Sounders since signing with the club in 2016. He has 10 goals in 39 appearances for the U.S.

Arriola and Morris will try to help Swansea City back to the Premier League. The team is in second place in the English Championship with 50 points, having last played in England's top flight in the 2017-18 season.