Neymar has agreed a four-year contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain after negotiations started a few months ago, sources have told ESPN.

The Brazil international's contract was due to expire in June 2022, and his new deal will keep him in the French capital until 2026. PSG made Neymar's extension a priority and the player was very keen to remain longer at the Parc des Princes.

"I want to stay," Neymar said on Sunday in an interview on French television. Leonardo, PSG's sporting director, whose relationship with Neymar Jr. and his father has improved in the last year, was instrumental in the negotiations and the agreement found.

Leonardo wants to achieve the same result with Kylian Mbappe, who is also out of contract in 18 months. However, so far, the France international has not decided what he wanted to do, extend or leave.

Neymar, who turns 29 on Friday, is delighted to continue his career in Paris and could sign very soon his new contract. Ideally, the club would like it all done before the Champions League round-of-16 first leg against Barcelona on Feb. 15.

Since arriving at the Parc des Princes in August 201 on a world-record €222 million deal from Barcelona, Neymar has won three Ligue 1 titles, to go with two Coupes de France, two Coupes de la Ligue and two Trophees des Champions.

He also finished Champions League runner-up last season, losing to Bayern Munich in Lisbon (1-0).

He reached the 100 games milestone for the club last week, before the defeat at Lorient on Sunday where he scored two goals.