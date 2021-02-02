The ESPN FC panel talk Bayern Munich positioning themselves to sign RB Leipzig's Upamecano in the summer. (1:30)

FC Dallas and United States youth international defender Justin Che has agreed to join Bayern Munich on loan, sources have told ESPN.

Che, 17, has agreed a move to the Bundesliga champions with the move pending FIFA approval as he is classified as a "minor," sources told ESPN.

Che has a German passport which has helped negotiations, but if the move gets approval -- with sources confident it will get the green light -- the move will see him link up with Bayern Munich for six months on loan, with no option to buy included.

Che has been training at Bayern Munich over the past three weeks as part of their player development programme. That same link-up saw Chris Richards join Bayern Munich in 2019 from FC Dallas, and he has since made his USMNT debut and joined Hoffenheim on a six-month loan deal.

Che trained at Bayern from Jan. 6 to Jan. 29 and the German champions wanted to take a closer look at him, so offered him a six-month loan deal with Che likely to feature for their reserves in 3. Liga.

Che has come through the Dallas Academy and plays at centre-back but can also cover right-back. He has featured for the U.S. under-16s at international level.