Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thrilled with Manchester United's approach in their 9-0 thrashing of Southampton. (0:37)

Marcos Rojo found out his Manchester United career was over on social media after reading that his contract would not be extended, sources have told ESPN.

Rojo was still waiting to hear from United officials about whether they would take up their option to extend his deal by another 12 months to 2022 when manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer announced at a news conference in January that the club had decided to allow the 30-year-old to leave.

- Stream LIVE games and replays on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

The defender ended his six-and-a-half year stay at Old Trafford on Tuesday after signing a permanent deal with Boca Juniors.

United said in a statement announcing his departure that they had received an "undisclosed fee" for Rojo, signed by Louis van Gaal, for £16 million in 2014, but sources have told ESPN that his contract was ended by mutual consent before signing for Boca as a free agent.

United handed the Argentina international a three-year contract -- with the option of another year -- in March 2018 but after penning the deal the former Sporting Club man started just 12 games for the club. He leaves having made 122 appearances, including in both the 2016 FA Cup final and 2017 League Cup final.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer rewarded his players for their 9-0 thrashing of Southampton with an extra day off.

The United squad were due in on Wednesday to begin preparations for Everton's visit to Old Trafford on Saturday but instead the Norwegian told his players to spend the day at home after being so impressed with their performance in equalling the Premier League's biggest win.

The club will mark the 63rd anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster on Saturday. A fan service will be held online and United are asking supporters to avoid attending the stadium to pay their respects in line with coronavirus protocols.