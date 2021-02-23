Favourites to regain the Premier League title this season, Manchester City have hit a rich vein of form with a record 18 wins in a row, yet one area where they have not been as dominant as in recent years is in front of goal. They've averaged above 2.5 goals per game in each of the past three league campaigns, yet this season it's down to 2.0.

One reason is the frequent absence of the club's record goal scorer, Sergio Aguero. But with the injury-hit Argentina international yet to sign a new contract, despite it expiring in the summer, and with Gabriel Jesus less than convincing as a replacement, having scored just four league goals in 17 appearances, the signs are that City may look to land a new striker in the next transfer window.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the global economy and no one is really sure of the short-term implications, let alone longer term. Even the biggest clubs are strained financially and though City's Abu Dhabi-based billionaire owners seem to operate in a different environment to the rest, they may still feel the pinch. In July 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned City's two-year ban from European football that was imposed for breaching UEFA's financial pair Play (FFP) regulations, and focus on their finances has never been sharper.

Indeed, manager Pep Guardiola claimed in October that "if you decide to buy a striker, it has to be a striker in the league of Gabriel and Sergio but we cannot afford it. That is the reality." Yet this is a club that has spent close to £1.5 billion on players over the last decade and even managed over £120m last summer on Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres.

Although Guardiola has reorganised his attacking set-up to become less dependent on a classic centre-forward, a world-class addition in that position is still tempting given Aguero's success over the years. With the caveat that Barcelona's Lionel Messi is too old (at 34) and most likely too expensive (in terms of wage demands) to make a long-term impact at City, here are five star forwards that could help City back to their free-scoring ways.

Possibly the defining "power forward" of this decade, Haaland is a veritable goal machine whose remarkable numbers speak for themselves: 17 goals from 17 Bundesliga matches with eight from five Champions League outings this season. While the Norway international doesn't appear quite the refined, elegant, technically gifted striker that Guardiola tends to favour, logically City are likely to seriously discuss the option of signing him, especially given his father Alf-Inge's history with the club as a player.

There's no question that Haaland has improved his link-up play over the past year (one aspect, along with his aerial ability, which needed work). Sure, the 20-year-old is still developing, but the evidence shows he should be able to score, contribute and prosper regardless of footballing style or system. Moreover, from a commercial viewpoint Haaland is potentially one of the most marketable players in the world (particularly for the post Cristiano Ronaldo/Lionel Messi era), which is another plus point for any top Premier League club. If reports from Germany are to be believed, Haaland can leave Borussia Dortmund for a release clause of €75m in 2022, but City would be wise to get in early before the competition hots up.

Tottenham have no desire to let their star striker leave and recent reports that they have set a £150m valuation are wide of the mark, but the club look increasingly likely to miss out on the Champions League next season after a poor campaign under Jose Mourinho, so may find it more challenging to hold out if City come calling this summer.

Kane turns 28 in the summer and it might make business sense to consider offers as his contract expires in 2024, though Tottenham would be loathe to let him leave for a Premier League rival. From City's perspective, Kane's skillset and track record as a world-class "No. 9" mean Guardiola would look beyond any tiny technical shortcomings he might have when playing in City's system. Though equally, the club may question paying such a large amount to sign a player who is already at his peak and may not develop much further.

It's generally been assumed that the PSG superstar will eventually join Real Madrid and City haven't really been suggested as an option in the media. However, as Madrid struggle financially, City have surely weighed up a move as the 22-year-old's contract expires in the summer of 2022.

Signed for €145m (with further bonus payments of €35m potentially due to Monaco) in 2017, the 2018 World Cup winner with France is still weighing up his options. Should he stay in Ligue 1 (an extension is said to have been tabled) or settle in the more high-profile environment of the Premier League or La Liga? Aside from the theoretically awkward prospect of PSG's Qatari ownership letting their biggest star move to an UAE-owned rival, the multi-talented Mbappe would obviously improve any club he ends up joining, but City may find themselves out of the loop on this one.