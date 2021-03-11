The FC guys discuss Atletico's swipe at Real Madrid over complaints about the referee in Sunday's derby. (1:06)

Sergio Ramos has said there's "no news" on his renewal talks with Real Madrid, with just three months left on his current deal.

The club captain, whose contract expires on June 30, was speaking publicly about his future for the first time in six months at the launch of his new documentary series.

- Stream LIVE games and replays on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

"I'd like to be able to say something, but there's nothing new," Ramos said. "I've only been thinking about coming back from my injury and ending the season as well as possible. On the renewal, there's no news.

"I promise that when there is, I'll be the first to say so," he added. "But right now I'm calm and I'm only thinking about playing again."

Ramos, who has been absent since last month after undergoing knee meniscus surgery, returned to training with Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old is now likely to be fit for the team's crunch Champions League round-of-16 second leg clash with Atalanta next week.

ESPN reported in November that initial conversations had begun between the club and Ramos over a new contract, with both parties keen to reach an agreement if they could agree on the terms.

However Madrid's difficult financial situation in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic has complicated matters.

The lack of progress has cast a shadow over the club's season, with coach Zinedine Zidane facing weekly questions on the subject.

"You always ask me about it, it's amazing," an irritated Zidane said last month. "What else can I say? I want it to be sorted out as soon as possible."

Ramos -- who joined Real Madrid from Sevilla FC in 2005 aged just 19 -- had maintained his silence until Thursday's news conference.

His last media appearance took place in September 2020 with the Spain national team, while a subsequent news conference in November was cancelled to avoid further speculation.

Ramos, who has been linked with moves to the Premier League and Paris Saint-Germain, said on Thursday that he believes he "can perform for five more years at the highest level."