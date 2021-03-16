Mark Ogden joins Gab and Juls to debate whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can lead Man United back to the top. (1:11)

Does Solskjaer deserve a new contract at Manchester United? (1:11)

Manchester United are looking for a scout to help spot future superstars from the age of six.

United are hiring a lead phase scout to target players around Manchester aged between six and eight.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

- Dawson: Man Utd's new director of football about fine tuning

The successful candidate will be expected to "compile and maintain target lists" of youngsters good enough to join United's academy.

Under Premier League rules, clubs can register players from Under-9 level.

"The purpose of the role is to lead the pre-academy recruitment strategy and help coordinate the academy scouting operation and gain market intelligence for Manchester United Football Club in the North West region,"United's job advert read.

"The primary responsibility is to oversee the recruitment strategy within the pre-academy phase, ensuring Manchester United academy have leading market knowledge.

"Also coordinating the casual scouting network to identify, track, recommend and support the recruitment of grassroots players of potential interest to Manchester United Academy in the North West region."

United have had an academy graduate in their matchday squad for more than 4,000 consecutive games.

Midfielder Scott McTominay has been associated with the club since the age of five after joining a development centre in Preston.

Meanwhile, the club have announced Hannibal Mejbri has signed a new long-term contract at Old Trafford.

The 18-year-old moved to United from Monaco in 2019 is part of the U23 side but has already made the step up to first team training with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's seniors.