Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Paul Pogba is enjoying life at Manchester United but refused to be drawn on the midfielder's long-term future with contract talks planned further down the line.

Pogba starred for United on his comeback from injury, scoring in the 1-0 win over AC Milan on Thursday to book a place in the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

- UEL draw: Man Utd could face Roma/Ajax in semi

He will enter the final year of his contract in the summer and although Solskjaer said talks are planned, he added that he cannot say whether the Pogba will stay.

"I think everyone in the team and Paul included are just focused on doing as well as we can this season," Solskjaer said on Thursday. "I don't think any energy would be used on the speculation.

"Of course we've got discussions and talks. When you see Paul playing like tonight [against Milan], when you see him come back training, it shows how much he cares for us and how much he enjoys playing and how much we can benefit from having him here."

Pogba missed 10 games with a thigh problem and was not fit enough to start against Milan.

Solskjaer said afterwards the 28-year-old could not have managed more than 45 minutes but he has not ruled out him starting the FA Cup quarterfinal with Leicester on Sunday.

"We have to see how much Paul can play," he said. "I don't think he can last 90 minutes, I'm not sure he can start, but you can see the impact he can make if he comes on as a sub.

"If he feels OK maybe we can start him as well. We have to see who the runners and riders are. It's been a long travel, we'll be late back. We'll see. I hope he's ready to start."

Pogba came on at half-time for Marcus Rashford, who has been struggling with ankle and shoulder injuries.

Edinson Cavani also missed the trip to Italy after reporting a problem after training on Wednesday and Solskjaer said it will be up to the Uruguay international to decide whether to travel to the King Power Stadium.

"With Marcus I don't really know [if he will be fit for Leicester] I can't say," Solskjaer. added "I hope, but most unlikely that he'll be fit, but I hope so.

"With Edinson, he has worked really hard, he's joined in training sessions and towards the end he needs to top it up to feel 100% ready for the game and hasn't really got there yet. It's down to him, he wants to be 100% when he joins in, he doesn't want to come in and look off the pace.

"Hopefully he can be ready for Sunday but I'm not sure either, because after training yesterday he felt something and couldn't train with us."