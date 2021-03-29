The ESPN FC crew believe Tottenham have far bigger concerns than Gareth Bale remaining with the club beyond this season. (1:43)

Gareth Bale has reiterated his stance on returning to Real Madrid after his loan spell at Tottenham is over but added that his comments were not disrespectful to the London club.

Bale, 31, re-joined Spurs in September on a season-long loan in a bid to get more playing time after falling out with Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

There was anger from fans last week when he seemed to rule out staying at Spurs for longer than his loan contract stipulated.

Some of the club's fans took to social media to accuse Bale of using Tottenham to get himself fit for this year's Euros, having fallen out of favour at Real Madrid, where he has a contract until 2022.

"Obviously, going into next season, legally my contract says I have to go back to Real Madrid, which is what I stated, which I don't think is being disrespectful to anybody. That's legally what I have to do," Bale said on Monday from the Wales camp ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at home to the Czech Republic in Cardiff.

"Real Madrid are my parent club and as far as I agreed I was with Tottenham on loan until the end of the season and I go back. That's the plan so far.

"The reason I left was because I wanted to play games and get match fit and enjoy my football. Obviously come the summer I will go back to Real Madrid and we'll go from there.

"I think the plan is to go back and then whether then I sit down with my agent is something we'll do in the summer."

Bale struggled with form and fitness upon his return but has scored 10 goals in 25 appearances for the Jose Mourinho's side this season.

Meanwhile, the Wales captain also backed Thierry Henry's stance to boycott social media in an attempt to get the companies to do more to combat online abuse.

Last week, Henry announced his decision to quit social media due to online racism and bullying.

Bale's international teammates Ben Cabango and Rabbi Matondo were racially abused on Instagram after Wales' 1-0 win over Mexico and the forward said a boycott could spark action.

"Something needs to happen," Bale added. "I think if everyone came together and decided to boycott social media, to make a statement [I would].

"If everybody did it at once, not just one or two people, and if we did a campaign with a lot of big influential people in sport and other forms of life came off social media to make a statement, then yeah, I think it could help.

"If that was the case, I would be all for that."