New York City FC is talks to acquire United States international and Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales, a source has confirmed to ESPN.

Dusseldorf tweeted earlier on Tuesday that Morales was in talks with a Major League Soccer side, with German outlet Bild first reporting that the team in question was NYCFC.

Morales, 30, has spent the entirety of his career in Germany, rising through the ranks of Hertha Berlin before making his debut with the first team in 2010. Morales then moved to FC Ingolstadt in 2013, where he spent five seasons before signing with Dusseldorf ahead of the 2018-19 campaign. All told, Morales has made over 320 professional appearances, scoring 24 goals.

The Berlin-born Morales was able to represent the U.S. through his father, who served in the U.S. military. The holding midfielder has played 16 times for the U.S., with his last appearance coming in a 4-0 CONCACAF Nations League victory over Cuba on Nov. 19, 2019.

If a deal is completed, Morales would find some stiff competition in an NYCFC midfield that already includes James Sands, Keaton Parks, Tony Rocha, Gedion Zelalem and Nicolas Acevedo, as well as youngsters Justin Haak and Tayvon Gray.