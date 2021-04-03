Transfer Talk: Manchester United will pay De Gea to end Old Trafford tenure

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: De Gea to leave Manchester United this summer

Manchester United are set to part ways with David De Gea this summer, with the club's owners willing to pay off part of his remaining contract in a bid to reduce the amount of money they're spending on the club's existing goalkeepers.

This is according to the Daily Mirror, which is reporting that United is preparing to pay a large chunk of De Gea's remaining contract, of which he has two years to run, in an effort free up his £350k-a-week salary.

Thirty-year-old De Gea is set to become surplus to requirements with Dean Henderson believed to be United's No.1 going forward.

And De Gea's salary forms part of a whopping £570k-a-week currently being spent on United's five senior goalkeepers.

Sergio Romero is running down his contract while he looks to secure a new club, and it is believed that De Gea will now be leaving this summer too.

Meanwhile, Henderson has recently signed a new £100k-a-week deal at Old Trafford.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Despite reports that Manchester City wouldn't try to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer, tonight the Daily Mirror suggests that the striker is now Pep Guardiola's top priority. Guardiola wants 20-year-old Haaland as a direct replacement for Sergio Aguero, though views Dortmund's £130 million valuation, and Mino Raiola's wage demands of £600k-a-week, both excessive. City are planning to use the 15% clause inserted in Jadon Sancho's deal in 2017 as a bargaining chip to help them steal a march on rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid.

- Manchester United and Arsenal are battling it out for Everton's rising star Thierry Small, reports the Mirror. Both clubs are trying to convince the 16-year-old left-back to leave Goodison Park this summer and, because he's not yet signed professional terms at Everton because he's under 17, he could leave for free next summer. However, both United and Arsenal are looking to find a way to make their move at the end of the current campaign.

- Manchester United are considering using Alex Telles as a makeweight to help them sign Nuno Mendes from Sporting Lisbon, according to Portugal. They claim that United are keen to land Sporting's 18-year-old left back Mendes, also wanted by Manchester City, and so to get ahead of their rivals they're hoping to use Brazilian left-back Telles to sweeten the deal.

- Paris Saint-Germain are 'sniffing around' Vinicius Junior, according to Marca. The 20-year-old forward has been in excellent form in recent weeks, but his inconsistency could see Real Madrid interested in parting company with the former Flamengo man. One rumour is that he could mover to Paris and Kylian Mbappe in the other direction, but if he continues his current form Los Blancos might decide to keep him after all.

- Wolves are looking at signing Oli McBurnie from Sheffield United for £15m, according to the Sun. They report that Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to add further firepower to his squad to add competition to Raul Jimenez next season, and that 24-year-old McBurnie appeals. He was the Blades' top scorer last season.

- Neymar has put contract talks with PSG on hold and is ready to rejoin Barcelona, writes Catalan paper Ara. The 29-year-old has been keen to be reunited with Lionel Messi and he is believed to have informed Barca officials that he is ready to return, which could persuade Messi to stay too.