LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal eye FC Salzburg star Daka

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal eye Daka

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is wanted by every team in Europe but, with sources telling ESPN his transfer would cost an eye-watering €180 million, clubs are starting to look at alternatives.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all in the hunt for Haaland, with his agent Mino Raiola travelling around the continent to talk to interested parties. However, The Daily Star claims that there is another option for anyone looking for a cheaper deal.

Haaland's breakthrough came at Austrian Bundesliga side FC Salzburg before he moved to Dortmund and now Patson Daka could follow a similar career trajectory.

Daka, 22, has 23 goals in 19 games for Salzburg this season, including an an 11-minute hat trick against Sturm Graz on Sunday.

The Zambia international has been linked with Premier League clubs Liverpool, United, Arsenal and Everton before, and speculation over his future has only increased with his recent form.

Daka's contract is reportedly available for as little as €20m, which is a bargain in the current market.

08.30 BST: Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini says he has not made a decision regarding his future. The veteran Italian defender, who has scored 43 goals in 637 appearances since joining Juventus in 2005, becomes a free agent this summer.

Juventus are reportedly looking to rejuvenate the squad and Chiellini, 36, would like to continue playing, preferably at the club.

"I'm rather surprised that there is talk about my future," Chiellini said. "Right now, it's not a problem and not something that has to be dealt with. I haven't made a decision and I'm very focused on playing. I don't see what the problem is. We will try to finish the campaign as well as possible and then the club will take a decision. Neither I nor [Gianluigi] Buffon [also a free agent this summer] will ever be a problem for Juventus."

play 1:00 Marcotti: When it rains it pours for Juventus Gab Marcotti admits Champions League qualification is now a genuine concern for Cristiano Ronaldo and Juve.

- Juventus may turn down the option to extend Alvaro Morata's loan from Atletico Madrid, which would see him return to the Spanish giants, reports AS. They have always been unlikely to sign him outright, as the €45m that would take is out of their reach due to the financial implications of coronavirus. It now seems the monetary troubles are so severe they may not be able to get together the €10m it would take to keep the 28-year-old for another season despite his solid form.

- Both AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are showing an interest in 21-year-old Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Calciomercato. The Serbian has impressed this season, scoring 13 Serie A goals so far, and it is suggested that Fiorentina are looking to get €40m for him, though that expected fee could rise further before the campaign comes to an end. AS Roma also made an attempt to sign him last summer.

- AC Milan have not yet held contract talks with club captain Alessio Romagnoli amid interest from Barcelona, according to Calciomercato. The 26-year-old's current deal comes to an end in the summer of 2022, so it may be felt by the Rossoneri that there are more pressing matters at this time. While contact hasn't been made, Barcelona hold an interest in the Italian should an deal with Milian isn't made in the coming weeks. The report also claims that Chelsea have previously made an inquiry into Romagnoli's services.

- Everton centre-back Yerry Mina wants a move to Serie A, with Internazionale and Fiorentina taking notice, according to the Sun. The Toffees may already have their eye on the Colombian's replacement, as they have recently been linked with a move for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, whom Carlo Ancelotti has previously worked with.

- West Ham United boss David Moyes has been speaking about what it would take for any club to sign midfield duo Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek. The pair have been among the Hammers' top performers this term, and, as quoted by the Mirror, the Scotsman told reporters: "Yes, any club can make offers for players but we've not had any big offers, I hope we don't get any but if we do, like any other club, we would consider them. I don't know where the Bank of England is for Tomas Soucek but I've said with Declan, it would take the Bank of England and the Royal Bank of Scotland to get him. It will have to be the Bank of [the Czech Republic] as well for Tomas." So, it seems like it would take a big offer to bring in either of them.