Transfer Talk: AC Milan's Romagnoli eyes new deal amid Barcelona interest

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Milan's Romagnoli eyes new deal amid Barca interest

AC Milan have not yet held contract talks with club captain Alessio Romagnoli amid interest from Barcelona, according to Calciomercato.

The 26-year-old's current deal comes to an end in the summer of 2022, so it may be felt by the Rossoneri that there are more pressing matters at this time.

That comes with Gianluigi Donnarumma, Hakan Calhanoglu and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all having deals that will expire at season's end. In addition to those players, Franck Kessie also has a contract that ends in 2022.

There have not yet been discussions around a new contract for Romagnoli, despite regular contact with the Italian's agent, Mino Raiola, due to his ineffectiveness on the pitch before getting injured.

Within the report, it is suggested the defender could look for a raise from €3.5m-per-year to €5 million, which would be out of Milan's reach.

While contact hasn't been made, Barcelona hold an interest in the Italian should an deal with Milian isn't made in the coming weeks. The report also claims that Chelsea have previously made an inquiry into Romagnoli's services.

Judging by their recent activity, Barcelona may wait until they can sign Romagnoli for free in 2022, if a renewal is not agreed upon.

This follows their pursuit of the likes of Bayern Munich's David Alaba, Manchester City duo Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero, Lyon forward Memphis Depay and Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who all have contracts coming to an end in the summer.

- Juventus may turn down the option to extend Alvaro Morata's loan from Atletico Madrid, which would see him return to the Spanish giants, reports AS.

They have always been unlikely to sign him outright, as the €45m that would take is out of their reach due to the financial implications of coronavirus. It now seems the monetary troubles are so severe they may not be able to get together the €10m it would take to keep the 28-year-old for another season despite his solid form.

- Both AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are showing an interest in 21-year-old Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Calciomercato. The Serbian has impressed this season, scoring 13 Serie A goals so far, and it is suggested that Fiorentina are looking to get €40m for him, though that expected fee could rise further before the campaign comes to an end. AS Roma also made an attempt to sign him last summer.

- Everton centre-back Yerry Mina wants a move to Serie A, with Internazionale and Fiorentina taking notice, according to the Sun. The Toffees may already have their eye on the Colombian's replacement, as they have recently been linked with a move for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, whom Carlo Ancelotti has previously worked with.

-- West Ham United boss David Moyes has been speaking about what it would take for any club to sign midfield duo Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek. The pair have been among the Hammers' top performers this term, and, as quoted by the Mirror, the Scotsman told reporters: "Yes, any club can make offers for players but we've not had any big offers, I hope we don't get any but if we do, like any other club, we would consider them.

"I don't know where the Bank of England is for Tomas Soucek but I've said with Declan, it would take the Bank of England and the Royal Bank of Scotland to get him. It will have to be the Bank of [the Czech Republic] as well for Tomas."

So, it seems like it would take a big offer to bring in either of them.