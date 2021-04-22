As Zlatan Ibrahimovic extends his stay at AC Milan, watch some of his best goals and assists from the 2020-21 Serie A season. (1:54)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has agreed to sign a contract extension with AC Milan which will see him play beyond his 40th birthday, the club has announced.

The striker extended his deal at the end of last season and has decided to continue his spell with the Serie A club until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Sweden international previously spent two seasons with Milan from 2010-2012, where he won the league title.

The striker returned to San Siro in December 2019 on a free transfer after leaving LA Galaxy.

During his first season back at the club, Ibrahimovic's goals helped Milan secure a Europa League place for the 2020-21 season.

He also became the oldest player to score at least 10 goals in a single league campaign.

Ibrahimovic has once again impressed this season, contributing with 17 goals in all competitions and helping second-placed Milan push for the title against leaders Inter Milan. The Rossoneri are on course to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2014.

In February, Ibrahimovic became the third active player -- after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi -- to score 500 goals at club level in Milan's victory against Crotone.