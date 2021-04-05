Martin Odegaard has been a solid contributor for Arsenal since joining on loan from Real Madrid Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Arsenal face battle for Odegaard

Arsenal are keen to keep Martin Odegaard beyond the end of the season, but they could face a battle from Liverpool, among others, according to AS.

The 22-year-old playmaker is currently at the Emirates Stadium on loan from Real Madrid until the end of the season and Mikel Arteta is hoping the Gunners can persuade Odegaard to continue pulling the strings into next season and beyond.

However, AS adds that Odegaard could be be tempted to leave Arsenal for Premier League rivals Liverpool

The outlet bases this partly on Jurgen Klopp's long embrace with Odegaard at the final whistle after Liverpool's comprehensive 3-0 win against Arsenal at the weekend.

AS adds that Odegaard may have been put off by Arsenal's performance and that Klopp was having a word in the ear of the dynamic Norwegian.

There could be more truth to the madness, though, with Klopp a long-time admirer of Odegaard and the player now easier to tempt away from Madrid than ever before.

PAPER GOSSIP

- David Luiz's future remains in doubt with the Brazilian's contract up in the summer, but the Sun is suggesting that the Arsenal defender may have to take a pay cut if he's to stay at the Emirates beyond the end of the season. Gunners chiefs are reluctant to extend Luiz's deal on the current terms of £120k a week, but ultimately the decision will be made when the club's final league position is clear, and whether or not they're in Europe.

- Internazionale are looking for players out of contract this summer in an effort to add depth to their squad, and Calciomercato reports Nikola Maksimovic and Georginio Wijnaldum are at the top of the list. Twenty-nine year old Maksimovic is currently at Napoli and is unlikely to stay beyond the end of the current season while Wijnaldum, 30, is expected to leave Liverpool in the summer. Inter boss Antonio Conte is looking to strengthen his options so that his side can battle on multiple fronts next season.

- Manchester City are considering replacing Fernandinho with 23-year-old Sander Berg from Sheffield United, according to Voetbal24. The report says that Pep Guardiola is keen to get the signing done in the summer and, with the Blades likely to be relegated, the chances of Berg staying at Bramall Lane are considered slim. Should Berg sign for City, his previous club Genk are due 20% of whatever fee is paid to Sheffield United.

- The rumours linking Neymar to a Barcelona return continue, but Mundo Deportivo believes the move, if it happens, will take place in 2022. Barcelona are unwilling to pay PSG any kind of release clause this summer and with the Brazilian forward keen to return to Camp Nou, the Catalan club are willing to wait in an effort to sign him on a free transfer.

- Chelsea are said to monitoring Palmeiras' 20-year-old midfielder Gabriel Menino, according to Fabrizio Romano. Transfer talks haven't started yet, but the Blues are scouting the youngster with a view to a move this summer, though the Londoners are not alone in their admiration. Atletico Madrid are also looking to sign the youngster, but they need to trim their squad before they can consider refreshing it, says the report, which could open the door for Chelsea to make their move.