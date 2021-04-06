Transfer Talk: Man City await Messi's decision as interest in Haaland grows

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Man City await Messi's decision amid Haaland interest

Manchester City are still waiting for Lionel Messi to make the call regarding whether or not he will leave Barcelona, according to Marca.

The 33-year-old has a contract that comes to its end this June, and there is still major uncertainty whether he will be at Camp Nou next season.

City showed interest in the Argentina man last summer, but then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu insisted on Messi's €700 million release clause being paid.

Messi was unwilling to force a move but could walk for free at season's end should he not sign a new deal. Any contract with City will see him stay in Manchester for a few years before joining another club in the City Football Group, with New York City FC in Major League Soccer seen as an option.

However, Messi isn't the only forward Pep Guardiola has been considering, as the City manager has kept an eye on Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The Premier League side got an even closer look tonight, during City's 2-1 victory over Dortmund, in which the Norwegian flashed into action with a first-time pass to assist Marco Reus. The frontman also overpowered Ruben Dias to get through only to see his shot denied by Ederson.

Just about every major club in Europe hopes to sign 20-year-old Haaland, with Real Madrid and Barcelona's interest also being very public.

PAPER GOSSIP

- AC Milan centre-back Alessio Romagnoli and Juventus midfielder Federico Bernardeschi have both been linked with moves away from their respective clubs, with both of their contracts ending in 2022. Calciomercato reports that Mino Raiola could come up with a deal that suits both sets of clubs and players, by organising a swap involving the two Italians -- both of whom he represents as their agent.

- Leicester City are showing an interest in signing Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita, as suggested by Football Insider. It is claimed that Liverpool value the 26-year-old at around £30m, with Brendan Rodgers seeing whether the former RB Leipzig man becomes available, as he is a big fan of the Guinea captain.

- According to Calciomercato, AC Milan are looking for a back-up option for Theo Hernandez, with Diogo Dalot set to re-join Manchester United once his loan spell finishes at the end of the season. The three names mentioned are Palmeiras' Matias Vina, Barcelona's Junior Firpo and Napoli's Elseid Hysaj.

- Everton are keeping an eye on Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong, having watched him in Rovers' 2-0 loss against AFC Bournemouth, reports Football Insider. The 24-year-old has scored 20 goals across all competitions this term, which has put the Toffees on high alert as they look for another forward, with Joshua King set to leave at the end of this campaign.

-- Valere Germain is not part of Marseille boss Jorge Sampaoli's plans, but is receiving interest from Serie A, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport. The forward's contract with the Ligue 1 outfit comes to an end upon this campaign's culmination. Sampdoria, AC Milan and Genoa are all hoping to sign the 32-year-old as a free transfer.