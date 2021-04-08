LIVE Transfer Talk: Liverpool and Chelsea eye Gravenberch

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Liverpool and Chelsea eye Gravenberch

Liverpool are looking to replace Georginio Wijnaldum this summer and are stepping up interest in Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, says Gazzetta dello Sport.

Gravenberch, 18, is one of the top young players in Europe and has become a regular in the Ajax first XI with eight goals in 50 games. He signed a new contract last June until 2023 and has also picked up three caps for the senior Netherlands side.

Wijnaldum's contract expires this summer and the 30-year-old looks likely to move to Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Gazzetta claims that Gravenberch's transfer is valued at around €35m and that Chelsea are also interested in signing him. The Blues' new boss Thomas Tuchel reportedly wants to add more youth to their midfield.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have also been linked with the Dutchman, but are unable to spend a lot of money this summer due to their financial situations.

09.34 BST: The Erling Haaland transfer roadshow suggests a summer move could happen, but economics and his release clause say not until 2022, writes Gab Marcotti.

Borussia Dortmund have fixed Haaland's transfer fee at €180 million ($213.8m). Given that's the asking price, you would imagine Dortmund might settle for a little less, particularly if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League and therefore have to settle for Europa League revenue, which would likely be some €60m less. (Dortmund are seven points from a top-four spot with seven games to go.) So call it €150m ($180m). The problem is that there are very few clubs who can make that sort of commitment right now, without either a) taking their debt and losses to unsustainable levels b) shedding talented players to raise cash and cut their wage bill or c) some combination of the above. Never say never, because football clubs have taken huge risks in the past and will continue to do so in the future, but it's hard to see how anyone with the exception of Manchester United, Manchester City or possibly Real Madrid can even contemplate such a move. (Maybe Barcelona, too, but only if Lionel Messi's near-€100m contract, which expires in June, isn't renewed.) Even then, that only covers the transfer fee. You need to then pay Haaland's salary and commissions to the agents and intermediaries to make it happen. Raiola took to Twitter to describe as "fake news" reports that he was demanding €20m ($24m) each for himself and for Haaland's father, plus an additional €30m net (which is around €55m/$65m gross) a year for the player. Maybe so. But even if it's half that, assuming a five-year deal, you're still looking at another $180m, give or take, through 2027.

08.30 BST: Arsenal are considering another move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha this summer, says 90min.

Zaha, 28, almost moved to the Emirates in 2019 when he handed in a transfer request but Palace wanted £70m to sign him. Arsenal had a £40m bid plus add-ons rejected, a source told ESPN, and didn't take their interest any further as they signed Nicholas Pepe for £72m instead.

The Gunners would need to raise funds this summer by letting Alexandre Lacazette depart, and sources said Sevilla, Roma and Atletico Madrid are keen on him.

Zaha left Palace to join Manchester United in 2013 but endured a tough spell at Old Trafford and returned to the London club on a permanent deal months later. He has nine goals and two assists this season

- Andrea Pirlo outlined his intentions to keep striker Paulo Dybala at Juventus in a postmatch interview following the 2-1 victory over Napoli on Wednesday, says Calciomercato. The 27-year-old Argentine played a crucial role for Juve -- scoring his side's second -- in the win that saw the club move up to third. Dybala still has one more year on his contract in Italy, but clubs could soon be circling should he run down his contract.

- AC Milan met with Lorenzo Insigne's agent, according to reports from Gianluigi Di Marzio. The Napoli captain has one year left on his deal, but is set to sit down with the management at the end of the season to discuss the possibility of a renewal. The 29-year-old Italian forward has been at Napoli since his youth career in 2006, scoring over 200 goals for the club. It is suggested that his intentions will be clearer come the conclusion of the Serie A season.

- Leicester City will not be signing winger Cengiz Under on a permanent basis at the end of the season, according to reports from the Daily Telegraph's John Percy. The loanee from AS Roma arrived with a £20m-plus transfer option in the summer but, after making just nine appearances in the Premier League this season due to a spell on the sidelines, the Midlands club are not set to trigger the clause for the 23-year-old.

- Celtic have identified 29-year-old Josh King as an option to replace striker Odsonne Edouard this summer, according to The Sun. The Norway striker joined Everton in January from Bournemouth but is yet to make his mark on Merseyside. The move would be part of a big rebuild at Parkhead with Edouard set to leave, a successor to manager Neil Lennon yet to be announced, and captain Scott Brown leaving the club at the end of the season. Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is widely expected to take over, and he is looking to be reunited with his former striker.

- Chelsea, Barcelona, and Manchester City are in a race to sign Internazionale frontman Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to Calciomercato. For Manchester City, it would be a move forced by Sergio Aguero's decision to leave at the end of the season, though Dortmund's Erling Haaland is their No. 1 choice. A move to Barcelona would see Lukaku reunited with old boss Ronald Koeman, as the duo crossed paths at Everton in 2016-17. However, it is believed Chelsea are in the best financial position to win the race for 27-year-old Lukaku, who made 10 league appearances for the Blues in his previous stint from 2011-2014.