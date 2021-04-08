Transfer Talk: Manchester United to include Lingard for West Ham's Rice

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Man Utd to include Lingard for Rice

Manchester United will look to include Jesse Lingard in a deal to sign West Ham United talisman Declan Rice, reports the Athletic.

Lingard joined West Ham on loan in January and is due to return to Old Trafford in the summer, but he's been in superb form in claret and blue, scoring six goals and assisting a further four in eight Premier League games.

While this has, understandably, made the prospect of making Lingard's loan permanent an exciting one for West Ham, it has also made United believe they have another way of signing his 22-year-old England and Hammers teammate.

This follows on from West Ham manager David Moyes claiming that any club would need "the Bank of England" to get Rice away from London Stadium.

United are among a host of clubs who have been linked with Rice in recent years, with Chelsea and Manchester City also among them.

Rice may currently be out of action, having injured his knee during England's 2-1 World Cup qualification win over Poland, but that has not dampened the interest in securing his signature.

While there are no fees given in the article, it is suggested that United will be exploring how a deal involving Lingard could work.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Kylian Mbappe will refuse to sign a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain and wants to join Real Madrid, reports Cuatro. This will put the Parisians in a difficult position, as the 22-year-old, who scored twice against Bayern Munich last night, only has a deal that runs until 2022.

- Both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Danish centre-back Joachim Andersen, reports the Telegraph. The 24-year-old has impressed during his loan spell at Fulham this term, meaning Lyon will have a decision on their hands regarding whether or not to let him leave upon his return to France.

- According to Calciomercato, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain could come to a deal that would see Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi swap clubs. PSG shouldn't be celebrating the signing of Dybala just yet though, as Barcelona, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are all said to hold an interest in the 27-year-old.

- Internazionale centre-back Andrea Ranocchia and Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic both have contracts coming to their culmination this summer, and Calciomercato have claimed their futures could intertwine. If Ranocchia is not kept on at Inter, it is suggested that the Serbian could come in to replace him. Meanwhile, Lazio are interested in both of them, while Sassuolo want Ranocchia and AS Roma are keeping an eye on Maksimovic.

- Bologna won't accept anything less than €20m for 24-year-old Riccardo Orsolini, as has been suggested by La Gazzetta dello Sport. This news comes with AC Milan and unnamed Bundesliga clubs interested in the Italian. The emergence of Andreas Skov Olsen could make them more likely to let the winger leave, but they won't go under their valuation.

- Leeds United have been priced out of a move for PSV Eindhoven's 19-year-old winger Noni Madueke, reports Football Insider. The Premier League side had shown an interest in the England Under-21 international, but PSV are demanding between £20m and £25m, a fee Leeds are unwilling to match.