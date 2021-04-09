Alejandro Moreno lays out the reasons why Lionel Messi and Barcelona have the edge vs. Real Madrid. (1:41)

Barcelona will listen to offers for Konrad de la Fuente this summer with several clubs in Spain and Germany interested in the United States winger, sources told ESPN.

De la Fuente, 19, made his first team debut for Barca earlier this season in the Champions League and received his first cap for the United States men's national team in November.

His contract at Camp Nou expires in 2022 but the Catalan club have an option to extend it until 2024.

The Miami-native has been training regularly with Ronald Koeman's side since last summer but has spent more time with the B team in recent weeks, who are vying for promotion to the second tier of Spanish football.

Barca rate De la Fuente highly but his path to first team football is blocked. With Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, Antoine Griezmann and Francisco Trincao, among others, all ahead of him in the pecking order, minutes have been hard to come by.

Meanwhile, there's a feeling he, along with other players like Alex Collado, needs to play at a higher level than the Spanish third division next season.

Coupled with Barca's need to raise money for incoming transfers, sources said De la Fuente is seen as a player who could command a reasonable fee this summer.

Barca would prefer a permanent sale to a loan, although they want to include a buyback option in any potential deal.