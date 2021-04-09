The New York Red Bulls have acquired midfielder Frankie Amaya from FC Cincinnati for what multiple sources tell ESPN is "around $1 million" in total compensation, though part of that compensation depends on Amaya reaching certain incentives.

The Cincinnati Enquirer was the first to report the news of the trade.

The deal concludes a public spat between Amaya and FCC, in which the player demanded a trade away from the team that drafted him with the No. 1 overall selection in 2019. Cincinnati had reportedly filed tampering charges against both the Red Bulls and the Philadelphia Union, but ultimately FCC was able to complete a deal with New York.

Amaya, 20, was one of the few bright spots for FCC, and received plenty of playing time during his two seasons in the Queen City, making 42 league and cup appearances, scoring one goal. But his dissatisfaction grew during the recent offseason.

"I've given everything to Cincinnati and the fans over the last two years and I will always be grateful for their support and kindness," Amaya said in the statement to The Athletic.

"During this offseason I've realized that the club doesn't have the same level of commitment to me, so I have asked the club to trade me as I don't feel my goals can be achieved in Cincinnati."

Now Amaya will head to a Red Bulls side that will embark on its first full season under manager Gerhard Struber.