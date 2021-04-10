LIVE Transfer Talk: Arsenal, Tottenham in race for Feyenoord's Kokcu

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Spurs, Gunners race for Kokcu

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to battle with North London Derby rivals Arsenal to sign Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu, as has been reported by the Daily Mail.

The 20-year-old has been a long-term target for the Gunners, who attempted to bring him in during the summer of 2020.

There may be questions over Jose Mourinho's future, but Spurs' recruitment staff feel that the Turkey national team midfielder is somebody who can help them moving forward, regardless of who is in charge.

It is even suggested that Spurs have been communicating with Kokcu's representatives to register their interest and will look to receive updates on his future. It is also stated within the report that Brexit shouldn't hinder the deal, as the midfielder is a regular for Feyenoord and also represents his nation.

A return of three goals and two assists this season might not sound like much, but the youngster has stood out at times for Feyenoord this term. He featured in the Eredivisie Team of the Month for February and March, also being awarded Young Player of the Month in March.

The 20-year-old has had a number of eye-catching performances this term, especially enjoying himself during a 6-0 victory over VVV Venlo.

It now seems as though the he will have two options if he wants to continue his development in North London.

LIVE BLOG

10.19 BST: ESPN revealed recently how Liverpool were closing in on the signing of RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate, with the 2019-20 Premier League champions ready to pay his release clause.

It was thought it would take €41.5m to secure the 21-year-old, but Bild journalist Christian Falk has revealed the France youth international can be signed for much less -- €32.5-34m.

TRUE ✅ Ibrahima Konaté (21) is cheaper than expected for @LFC. His release clause at @DieRotenBullen is between 32.5 and 34 million Euros pic.twitter.com/lm1lBqxznC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 9, 2021

09.30 BST: Pep Guardiola has given Sergio Aguero his blessing to join one of Manchester City's Premier League rivals on a free transfer. Aguero has been linked with moves to Chelsea and Tottenham following news that his 10-year stay at the Etihad Stadium will end in the summer.

Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have also registered their interest in the striker but Guardiola said he is happy for the 32-year-old to stay in England, even if it means his arrival strengthens a title rival.

PAPER ROUND

- Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona are both showing an interest in signing Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng, as suggested by Christian Falk. The German's contract with Bayern comes to an end in the summer and it has been publicly stated that there will be no renewal, meaning clubs will be vying to sign the 32-year-old for free.

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are hoping to use Patrick Cutrone as part of a deal to sign Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes, as has been reported by Football Insider. Cutrone is on loan with the Spanish outfit, and while Wolves have been interested in his 24-year-old teammate for at least a month, it is only now being suggested that the Italian could move the other way permanently.

- Mauro Icardi's agents have taken steps to get the Argentine away from Paris Saint-Germain, while the club is willing to let him leave, reports L'Equipe. This news follows the suggestion from Caclciomercato that the 28-year-old could be used as part of a swap deal to bring in Juventus man Paulo Dybala.

- Galatasaray have offered Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt a three-year contract to join them in the summer, as has been reported by Sky Sports. The 30-year-old Dutchman's current deal comes to an end in the summer, meaning he will be free to leave. The Turkish side are looking to take advantage of the situation by negotiating a deal with the player's agents now.