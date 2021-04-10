Transfer Talk: Mbappe to Real Madrid could mean Ronaldo to PSG

The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Mbappe to Madrid means Ronaldo to PSG?

Cristiano Ronaldo could be a shock target for Paris Saint-Germain if Kylian Mbappe moves to Real Madrid, writes Tuttosport.

Juventus trail Internazionale in the Serie A title race and were kicked out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage, which leaves the Bianconeri reeling and likely to need to make some financial cutbacks ahead of the new season.

Ronaldo has a weekly wage of £540,000 and three years after his £99 million move to Turin from Madrid, he could join Les Parisiens, who keen to swoop for the five-time Balon d'Or winner.

Despite Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici's claim that the club is determined to keep their Portuguese talisman, the decision could be a financial necessity.

For PSG, Ronaldo could be the perfect replacement for Mbappe in terms of goals scored. Ronaldo has netted 32 goals in 36 games this season, Mbappe 32 in 38.

Ronaldo has also won the Champions League at both Manchester United and Real Madrid, as well as league titles in England, Italy and Spain, and so he would fit in with PSG's aspirations.

Tuttosport also suggest that Juventus in turn could sign Mauri Icardi, a player they have scouted for some time.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United are looking to bring back 28-year-old goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from West Bromwich Albion, according to the Sun. United have put Johnstone at the top of their wish list if either David de Gea or Dean Henderson leave in the summer. Johnstone left Old Trafford to join the Baggies in 2018, but he could be tempted by a return as his deal at the Hawthorns about to enter the final year. Johnstone is one of West Brom's biggest earners and the club may need move his salary off the wage bill if they're relegated.

- Juventus are keen to re-sign 21-year-old Moise Kean from Everton, and the Bianconeri are prepared to offer Adrien Rabiot or Aaron Ramsey in the other direction. That's according to Tuttosport who suggest that while Kean will be unable to move to PSG on a permanent deal following his loan spell this season, Juventus are keen to resign a player they sold in 2019. Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti is said to be a big fan of Rabiot.

- Borussia Dortmund and West Ham United are interested in signing Swedish striker Jordan Larsson from Spartak Moscow, reports Goal. Dortmund are looking at new striker options should Erling Haaland leave the club as expected this summer, but the German side face a battle with West Ham. Larson, 23, has scored 12 goals so far this season and was voted the Spartak's player of the month for March.

- Everton could be soon looking for a replacement for defender Yerry Mina, according to Tuttomercatoweb, and the club has eyed Kalidou Koulibaly as the perfect replacement. Ancelotti worked with Koulibaly for 18 months at Napoli and has a good relationship with the defender. With Mina seemingly wanting a move away from Goodison Park, it could mean the 29-year-old Koulibaly will head to the Premier League.

- Manchester United and Leeds United have joined Everton and Liverpool in monitoring the progress of Sheffield United centre-back Kyron Gordon, according to the Daily Mail. The 18-year-old has been in and around the Blades' first team this season and now, as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract, and with Sheffield United contemplating relegation, the big clubs are circling.

- Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing a move for Marouane Fellaini, according to Voetball24. The 33-year-old Belgian played under Mourinho at Manchester United and his contract at Chinese club Shandong Taishan is due to end in December. With Fellaini keen on a return to England, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho sees Fellaini as the perfect signing as he looks to overhaul his squad this summer. Fellaini scored 22 times and added 12 assists in 177 appearances for United.