LIVE Transfer Talk: Real Madrid target Camavinga won't sign new Rennes deal

TOP STORY: Camavinga contract snub puts Madrid on alert

Real Madrid's hopes of signing young France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga have been boosted by the news that he will not sign a new contract with Stade Rennes, The Athletic reports.

Camavinga has long been linked with interest from the Bernabeu and other major European clubs ever since he broke into the Rennes first team at the age of 16.

The 18-year-old made four appearances for the French club in the Champions League group stage this season, while he also scored his first goal for the France national team in October.

Camavinga's current contract is due to expire at the end of next season. The Athletic reports that he will reject the offer of an extension, in part because Rennes are keen to insert an expensive release clause into any new terms.

That means Madrid and other top clubs could sign him for a reduced fee this summer, or even wait until next January when they can agree a pre-contract agreement over a free transfer at the end of the 2021-22 season.

09.49 BST: After his goal at Tottenham on Sunday put Manchester United on the road to victory, should Edinson Cavani stay at Old Trafford for next season?

08.44 BST: Arsenal could compete against London rivals West Ham United for the signing of Jesse Lingard this summer, according to the London Evening Standard.

Lingard, 28, has reinvigorated his career since joining the Hammers on loan from Manchester United, scoring eight goals in nine Premier League appearances and returning to the England squad since making his January move.

West Ham are eager to make the midfielder's stay in the capital a permanent one, and are even reportedly willing to let Declan Rice move to Old Trafford in order to make it happen this summer.

But the Standard reports that Arsenal will also turn their attention to Lingard if they are unable to sign Matin Odegaard from Real Madrid, following the Norway playmaker's own successful midseason loan spell at the Emirates.

08.00 BST: Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has revealed that he is yet to open talsk with the club over a new contract.

Dembele, 23, has little over a year remaining on his current deal, which expires at the end of next season.

The France international has often struggled with injuries and form since signing from Borusiss Dortmund in 2017, but has been enjoying some of his most consistent form at Barca this season.

"I still have a year to go on my contract," Dembele told beIN Sports. "There have not been any talks with the new board yet, but I am happy and I feel good.

The new president has come in. I don't know him that well, but he's very close to the player. We will see how it goes."

- Several European giants have been dealt blows in a bid for midfielder Nicolo Barella as Internazionale have reportedly declared they have no interest in letting him leave this summer. Calciomercato writes that Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich both have an interest in the player, while the Sun adds that Chelsea have also been monitoring the 24-year-old ahead of a potential move to Stamford Bridge.It is said that a new contract will be offered in the near future with a major pay rise if he agrees to stay at the San Siro.

- Fulham, Watford and Swansea City are reportedly interested in signing Sheffield United centre-back Kean Bryan, according to the Sun. The 24-year-old defender is out of contract in the summer, but the Blades are making an attempt to keep the former Manchester City man. Watford are said to be in pole position to sign the former England U20 international, offering him potential Premier League football as they look to replace the outgoing Craig Dawson.

- Premier League sides are said to be taking an interest in AC Milan's Franck Kessie, reports Calciomercato. The story suggests that the 24-year-old is in a stalemate with Milan over a new contract, with the Ivory Coast international having a year remaining on his deal and English clubs monitoring the current situation before a potential battle for his signature.

- Crystal Palace are looking to sign former Newcastle United winger Florian Thauvin from Marseille but face competition from AC Milan, according to the Sun. The 28-year-old is a free agent in the summer, but his desired £6m annual wage is stopping the south London club from finishing a pre-contract agreement with the player. Thauvin is reportedly Palace's second-choice signing in that area, with Watford winger Ismaila Sarr becoming an unrealistic option for the Eagles.

- Chelsea are preparing to receive offers from AC Milan for on-loan defender Fikayo Tomori in the upcoming transfer window, the Sun writes. The Italian side have an option to make the 23-year-old's loan permanent, but because of the pandemic, the Rossoneri are said to be looking to save on the agreed £25m figure.

- Manchester United are said to be keeping an eye on defender Pau Torres this summer, reports AS. The 24-year-old has attracted attention of a few sides in Europe, with Manchester City rumoured to be close to signing him last season. This time it is their neighbours who have been looking at the Villarreal man. The Spanish club are said to be unwilling to negotiate a fee but rather sit and wait for a side to trigger his €50m release clause that rises to €65m in the last 15 days of a transfer window.