The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Barella blow for Euro trio

Several European giants have been dealt blows in a bid for midfielder Nicolo Barella as Internazionale have reportedly declared they have no interest in letting him leave this summer. Calciomercato writes that Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich both have an interest in the player, while the Sun adds that Chelsea have also been monitoring the 24-year-old ahead of a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

It is said that a new contract will be offered in the near future with a major pay rise if he agrees to stay at the San Siro. Inter reportedly wouldn't consider parting with the box-to-box star for anything less than £52 million, but there will be some urgency to agree a new deal before the European Championship this summer, where the midfielder may attract more transfer interest should he perform well for Roberto Mancini's side.

Inter will hope to keep Nicolo Barella at the San Siro in the face of interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs. Emilio Andreoli - Inter/Inter via Getty Images

The San Siro outfit are keen to keep a hold of the Italy international because of the impact he has had since joining from Cagiliari in 2019. The performances on the pitch have helped drive their efforts for a first Serie A title in 11 years under former Chelsea and Juventus boss Antonio Conte, making 29 appearances this season, chipping in with three goals and six assists too.

Paper Round

- Fulham, Watford and Swansea City are reportedly interested in signing Sheffield United centre-back Kean Bryan, according to the Sun. The 24-year-old defender is out of contract in the summer, but the Blades are making an attempt to keep the former Manchester City man. Watford are said to be in pole position to sign the former England U20 international, offering him potential Premier League football as they look to replace the outgoing Craig Dawson.

- Premier League sides are said to be taking an interest in AC Milan's Franck Kessie, reports Calciomercato. The story suggests that the 24-year-old is in a stalemate with Milan over a new contract, with the Ivory Coast international having a year remaining on his deal and English clubs monitoring the current situation before a potential battle for his signature.

- Crystal Palace are looking to sign former Newcastle United winger Florian Thauvin from Marseille but face competition from AC Milan, according to the Sun. The 28-year-old is a free agent in the summer, but his desired £6m annual wage is stopping the south London club from finishing a pre-contract agreement with the player. Thauvin is reportedly Palace's second-choice signing in that area, with Watford winger Ismaila Sarr becoming an unrealistic option for the Eagles.

- Chelsea are preparing to receive offers from AC Milan for on-loan defender Fikayo Tomori in the upcoming transfer window, the Sun writes. The Italian side have an option to make the 23-year-old's loan permanent, but because of the pandemic, the Rossoneri are said to be looking to save on the agreed £25m figure.

- Manchester United are said to be keeping an eye on defender Pau Torres this summer, reports AS. The 24-year-old has attracted attention of a few sides in Europe, with Manchester City rumoured to be close to signing him last season. This time it is their neighbours who have been looking at the Villarreal man. The Spanish club are said to be unwilling to negotiate a fee but rather sit and wait for a side to trigger his €50m release clause that rises to €65m in the last 15 days of a transfer window.