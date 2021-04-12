Janusz Michallik praises Jesse Lingard's impact at West Ham and insists that he's done enough to earn his place back with Manchester United. (1:47)

Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Real Madrid are among a host of clubs monitoring Jesse Lingard's situation ahead of the summer transfer window, sources have told ESPN.

Lingard has been in top form since joining West Ham on loan from Manchester United in January, scoring eight goals in nine games to earn a recall to the England squad.

He now has scored in four consecutive games after netting twice in West Ham's 3-2 win over Leicester City on Sunday.

West Ham are keen to sign Lingard permanently at the end of the season but the 28-year-old's performances have alerted a number of top clubs in the Premier League, including the top six, and abroad. He has one year left on his contract at Old Trafford.

Lingard is yet to make a decision about his future but his preference is to play Champions League football next season.

It is understood his representatives have made it clear he will not be used as makeweight in any deal for Declan Rice if United firm up their interest in the West Ham midfielder. Formal talks have not yet taken place with either United or West Ham.

Lingard's form has helped propel West Ham into contention for a top four finish with seven games to go.

He was nominated for the Premier League's player of the month award in both February and March and has also put himself in the mix to be named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the European Championship this summer.

He featured in all three World Cup qualifiers during the March international break; his first England appearances since 2019.

Lingard didn't play a minute of Premier League football until February but has already scored more league goals than Sadio Mane and Timo Werner this season. No player has scored more than Lingard's eight league goals since he made his West Ham debut on Feb. 3.