The January transfer window may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Clubs circle Torino's Belotti

Torino are far from keen to offload their star striker Andrea Belotti, but the latest reports from Tuttosport indicate they'll have a massive battle on their hands to keep hold of the 27-year-old.

The Italian has been a consistent performer for Il Toro, with 12 Serie A goals and six assists to his name this term, which has attracted interest from within Italy and abroad.

In Serie A, AC Milan, Napoli, Roma, Fiorentina and Internazionale are all looking into the possibility of signing the Torino captain. Milan have been aiming to bring the striker in for years and haven't given up hope yet, Napoli and Roma are looking to find replacements for Dries Mertens and Edin Dzeko respectively. In addition, Fiorentina are uncertain over Dusan Vlahovic's future, while Inter have the same issue with Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku.

Looking abroad, Premier League outfits Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have all continuously monitored his situation, something that is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have never stopped looking to bring in the forward, while Lyon have now been linked with the striker.

Torino technical director Davide Vagnati has said: "I hope that our captain will remain all his life. I say it with my heart."

It seems, however, that Belotti will have plenty of options this summer if he sees his future being elsewhere.

Torino striker Andrea Belotti has no shortage of admirers in both Serie A and abroad. Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

PAPER ROUND

- Manchester United are set to make a move for long-standing centre-back target Raphael Varane in the summer, reports the Daily Mail, with the Frenchman reportedly ready to leave Real Madrid. The 27-year-old's contract with Los Blancos comes to its end in 2022, but he is still valued at around the £60 million mark, while United could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain as they strive to strike a deal.

- Still in Madrid, there have been a number of reports swirling around the future of Real's Lucas Vazquez, and AS are now suggesting that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in him. The 29-year-old's contract expires at the end of this season and, as yet, a renewal has not been negotiated. While Bayern Munich have already made strides to sign the Spaniard, PSG will now look to challenge them.

- Barcelona have spent a couple of days reflecting on whether or not they will look to sign Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, and they have decided they will try to make it happen, reports Sport. The Catalan giants refuse to get into a battle over wages with the likes of Juventus, as they're looking to lower their wage bill, but they're making themselves an option as the 32-year-old makes a decision on his future, after it was announced that he would leave City when his contract ends in June.

- Aston Villa are prepared to receive a "monster" bid for their Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, as has been reported by Football Insider. It is claimed that Manchester United are leading the clubs interested in securing the 28-year-old's services between the sticks. All of this interest comes after the stopper's impressive campaign following his move from Arsenal to Villa Park last summer.