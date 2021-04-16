Leicester defender Wesley Fofana could be on the move away from the King Power Stadium this summer. Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY:

Manchester United have been linked with various centre-backs in previous months, with Real Madrid's Raphael Varane and Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic among them.

And now, Foot Mercato has added Wesley Fofana to the mix for United, even with the 20-year-old Frenchman joining Leicester City near the beginning of this season.

Despite his age, Fofana has been a mainstay in Brendan Rodgers' defence, playing 29 games across all competitions as they currently sit third in the Premier League and await their FA Cup semifinal against Southampton on Sunday (stream live at 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in the U.S.).

Having spent big to bring Harry Maguire in from Leicester in 2019, the report suggests that United would have to pay a similarly hefty fee in order to bring in Fofana this term.

While United have spending power, using that sort of sum on a centre-back might not be something they choose to do because of the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their position will likely be hindered further if Leicester are able to hang on to the Champions League place they currently hold.

So, while United are after Fofana, they will have a lot of work to do if he is to start the 2021-22 campaign in red.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Arsenal have joined the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea in showing interest in Internazionale starlet Martin Satriano, as has been reported by The Daily Mail. The 20-year-old has been playing for Inter's Primavera side, contributing eight goals and six assists in 18 games this term. These numbers have made the striker highly sought after, with Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig also keeping an eye on him and Inter possibly having to let him leave due to their current financial situation.

-- West Ham United are currently the frontrunners to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, with Leicester City having second thoughts, according to Football Insider. The Foxes' lack of interest follows Kelechi Iheanacho's impressive recent form. The Hammers aren't the only interested party, though, as Arsenal are also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old Frenchman, who could leave Celtic for as little as £8 million to £10 million due to his contract coming to an end in the summer of 2022.

-- He scored the goal that got AS Roma through against Ajax in the Europa League, but Edin Dzeko's future in the Italian capital is uncertain, according to Sky Sports Italia. The report says that club and player are waiting until the end of the season to discuss the Bosnia & Herzegovina international's future, with his current contract ending in 2022. If the veteran does leave, Roma are interested in bringing in Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic or Torino star Andrea Belotti to replace him.

-- Wolfsburg are looking to sign 23-year-old Portimonense striker Beto, reports Kicker. The forward has a contract with the Portuguese outfit that has a €40m fixed release clause and lasts until 2023, but the expectation is that Wolfsburg will pay far less than that figure if they bring in the man with 10 Liga goals this term.