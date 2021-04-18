The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Juve ready to swap Dybala for Man United's Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been linked with a move away from the club for some time and now his former side Juventus seem ready to make it happen.

Pogba, 28, has a contract which comes to an end in the summer of 2022, so a decision will need to be made this year, with United not wanting to lose him for free.

Juventus are keen to re-sign Pogba and Tuttosport claims that forward Paulo Dybala is being considered as a part of the deal. The Argentina international, 27, has scored 99 goals in 246 appearances in all competitions for the Turin giants but has struggled with injury this season and has yet to agree a new contract.

Sources told ESPN in December that the Serie A champions are aware they are unlikely to be able to match United's asking price of around €80 million for Pogba, having taken a financial hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic and are exploring other options, including offering Dybala or Federico Bernardeschi in exchange.

However, if a swap deal doesn't come off then Pogba could also stay at Old Trafford and his agent, Mino Raiola, has told United the player wants £500,000-per-week if he is going to stay at Old Trafford, according to the Daily Star. Raiola has also outlined the demands to Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, who have all shown interest in the past.

Pogba has been in fine form recently, but it is still unlikely that the Red Devils will be willing to make him the highest-paid player in club's history. The report says that PSG are the only ones capable of getting near that figure while also having to pay a fee to United -- so Pogba may choose to wait a year and walk away from Old Trafford for free.

10.16 BST: Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane looks set to leave the club this summer and Chelsea are keen, reports Bild.

Varane, 27, is considered one of the best defenders in Europe and Manchester United have been linked with a €60m move for him.

However, the Blues could step in if they seal Champions League qualification for next season.

09.30 BST: ICYMI - Major League Soccer has said that Inter Miami's signing of World Cup-winning midfielder Blaise Matuidi was not in compliance with its roster and budget rules and that the club could face sanctions.

The side co-owned by David Beckham recruited Matuidi on a free transfer after he left Italian champions Juventus in August. The league said last month it would launch a formal review of the deal.

"The league has concluded that Inter Miami was not in compliance with the Roster and Budget Rules during 2020," MLS said in a statement on Friday.

It said Matuidi was categorised as a Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) player but his pay was above the limit for TAM players so he should have been classified as a Designated Player. Teams can have up to three such players.

"As a result, Inter Miami violated the Designated Player Limit as the team had three Designated Players in addition to Matuidi during 2020," the statement added.

MLS also confirmed it was finalising its investigation and would announce the outcome and any sanctions soon. Miami said when the investigation began that they would fully engage with the process.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Manchester United lead the race to sign 18-year-old Metz midfielder Pape Sarr, but face competition from around Europe, reports the Sun. The Senegal starlet had been linked with Nice, but it is suggested that he already has his eyes set on joining a larger club than that, despite his tender age.

- AC Milan are hoping to bring in Atalanta duo Josip Ilicic and Matteo Pessina during the summer, reports Calciomercato. It is suggested that they are hoping to pay between €4m-€8m for Slovenia international forward Ilicic, who is reportedly keen on joining them. Meanwhile, it is suggested that midfielder Pessina, who used to represent Milan, would cost €25m, but the Rossoneri would get 50% of any deal involving the 23-year-old, so would essentially get him for half-price.

- Alassane Plea is ready to leave Borussia Monchengladbach, reports the Daily Mail, and the Bundesliga outfit are believed to be willing to let the forward go in order to raise funds. Arsenal, Leicester City and West Ham United are said to have shown interest in Plea in the past, while unnamed clubs from Germany, England and Italy are all reportedly aiming to sign the 28-year-old.

- Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has doubled down on his desire to join Barcelona, as he wants to play with Lionel Messi and Memphis Depay, according to the Mirror. The Catalan giants are targeting free transfers in the summer window, with the Dutch pair Wijnaldum and Depay's deals at Liverpool and Lyon respectively coming to an end in the summer, and Barcelona are aiming to bring both in.

- Adama Traore may have been impressive in recent times, but Football Insider are suggesting that the winger's exit from Wolverhampton Wanderers is seen as a priority for the club this summer. That is because they feel that the £30m they're aiming to bring in from any deal would help the recruitment drive Nuno Espirito Santo has planned.