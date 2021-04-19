LIVE Transfer Talk: Chelsea want Bayern's Sule to strengthen defence

Niklas Sule has won 11 club trophies since he joined Bayern Munich from Hoffenheim in 2017. Lukas Barth-Tuttas - Pool/Getty Images

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Sule could leave Bayern for the Bridge

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule is at the top of Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's wish list to bolster his defence this summer, according to The Athletic.

Sule is out of contract with Bayern at the end of next season, with club chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge previously stating that the two parties would sit down for talks over a new deal in the summer.

The Germany international's fellow centre-back, Jerome Boateng, will leave the club as a free agent this summer, while David Alaba is also set to depart when his contract expires at the end of June. Bayern have already announced that Dayot Upamecano will arrive from RB Leipzig this summer.

All of the upheaval in the squad and the expected changes in the dugout, with coach Hansi Flick wanting to leave the club, and his own contract situation could convince Sule that is it time to move on, and Chelsea are ready to take advantage.

The Athletic reports that Tuchel has informed Chelsea that signing a centre-back is one of his summer priorities, and the former Dortmund coach has identified Sule as one of the players who could help him mount a Premier League title challenge next season.

LIVE BLOG

08.30 BST: Lionel Messi's father and agent, Jorge, arrived in Barcelona from Argentina on Sunday with the forward's future at the Catalan club still undecided.

A source told ESPN that Messi Sr. plans to travel on to Italy this week to deal with some "personal issues" and that no talks have yet been scheduled with Barca.

A meeting with new Barcelona president Joan Laporta has not yet been ruled out, but no date has been fixed to begin negotiations over a potential new deal for Messi.

Messi's current terms expire in June, when he turns 34, and he has said that he will wait until the end of the season before deciding on his future.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Zenit St Petersburg are interested in Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, according to journalist Matteo Moretto. The Catalan outfit are looking to move on the 27-year-old, who joined in 2016 but has been out of favour under Ronald Koeman, making only 10 La Liga appearances this season and only 13 across all competitions. Young centre-back Oscar Mingueza and Umtiti's compatriot Clement Lenglet have been regular picks under Koeman since his arrival. According to Fabrizio Romano, though, Umtiti is not convinced by Zenit and will await different bids.

- Leeds United are set to make a move for Rangers wide-man Ryan Kent this summer reports The Sun's Alan Nixon. The 24-year-old was a target for Marcelo Bielsa twice before, according to the report, the highest offer of £11 million was eventually rejected by Steven Gerrard. Leeds may be forced to offer as much as £15m if they are to secure the signature of the former Liverpool man.

- Several Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, according to Sky Sports. The 23-year-old was one of many players to come through the successful academy that the Blues have setup. However, after his most recent exclusion from an FA Cup semifinal tie against Manchester City, the England striker could be on his way out of the capital in a move to get more playing time.

- A host of European clubs have been dealt a blow in the race to sign Lionel Messi this summer as Barcelona prepare to begin talks over the Argentine's future. Barca president Joan Laporta is ready to open talks with Messi in the next few days after his father, Jorge Messi, arrived in Spain on Sunday. Manchester City and PSG are just two of a number of clubs linked with the 33-year-old.

- AC Milan have been linked with a move for Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca, according to Spanish outlet AS. The 22-year-old, on-loan at Genoa, played against the Rossoneri on Sunday where he scored an unfortunate own goal that gave Milan a 2-1 victory. The Italian has already voiced his idolisation of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who could be a big draw if the striker is lined up to replace the 39-year-old.

- Real Madrid are preparing a double swoop for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, according to AS. The Spanish side is said to be keen on both players, but await specific circumstances for both moves with Mbappe planned for this summer and Haaland for the next. In the upcoming transfer window, Real plan to bid for Mbappe says the report, and they expect the France international to inform PSG that he does not wish to renew his contract which expires next year.