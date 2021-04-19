The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY:

Zenit St Petersburg are interested in Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, according to journalist Matteo Moretto.

The Catalonian outfit are looking to move on the 27-year-old, who joined in 2016 but has been out of favour under Ronald Koeman, making only 10 La Liga appearances this season and only 13 across all competitions. Young centre-back Oscar Mingueza and Umtiti's compatriot Clement Lenglet have been regular picks under Koeman since his arrival.

According to Fabrizio Romano, though, Umtiti is not convinced by Zenit and will await different bids. The Russian side are said to still be waiting and pushing for a deal to secure his signature.

Clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with the player, says the reports, while Barcelona could be on the lookout for a replacement in the summer transfer window.

The Frenchman has won two La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey trophies at his time with the club but offers from Zenit and other clubs around Europe could see him move on.

The defender was also a part of the World Cup winning France team back in 2018, but was not a part of Didier Deschamps recent World Cup qualifiers squad.

- Leeds United are set to make a move for Rangers wide-man Ryan Kent this summer reports The Sun's Alan Nixon. The 24-year-old was a target for Marcelo Bielsa twice before, according to the report, the highest offer of £11 million was eventually rejected by Steven Gerrard. Leeds may be forced to offer as much as £15m if they are to secure the signature of the former Liverpool man.

- Several Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, according to Sky Sports. The 23-year-old was one of many players to come through the successful academy that the Blues have setup. However, after his most recent exclusion from an FA Cup semifinal tie against Manchester City, the England striker could be on his way out of the capital in a move to get more playing time.

- A host of European clubs have been dealt a blow in the race to sign Lionel Messi this summer as Barcelona prepare to begin talks over the Argentine's future. Barca president Joan Laporta is ready to open talks with Messi in the next few days after his father, Jorge Messi, arrived in Spain on Sunday. Manchester City and PSG are just two of a number of clubs linked with the 33-year-old.

- AC Milan have been linked with a move for Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca, according to Spanish outlet AS. The 22-year-old, on-loan at Genoa, played against the Rossoneri on Sunday where he scored an unfortunate own goal that gave Milan a 2-1 victory. The Italian has already voiced his idolisation of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who could be a big draw if the striker is lined up to replace the 39-year-old.

- Real Madrid are preparing a double swoop for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, according to AS. The Spanish side is said to be keen on both players, but await specific circumstances for both moves with Mbappe planned for this summer and Haaland for the next. In the upcoming transfer window, Real plan to bid for Mbappe says the report, and they expect the France international to inform PSG that he does not wish to renew his contract which expires next year.