Archie Rhind-Tutt runs through the list of managers linked with Bayern Munich and chooses his ideal candidate. (1:03)

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Bayern interested in Camavinga

France Football reports that Bayern Munich are hoping to sign 18-year-old Eduardo Camavinga from Stade Rennais in the next few weeks.

Bayern's recruitment team, which is led by Marco Neppe and Laurent Busser, has Camavinga at the top of a transfer list which also includes 24-year-old Florian Neuhaus from Borussia Monchengladbach.

However, while Neuhaus is rumoured to be available for a fee of up to €45 million, Camavinga could wind up being a better value.

Bayern do have a regular duo in midfield consisting of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka -- the latter of which is believed to be close to signing a contract extension that would see him stay at the club until 2026.

However, Bayern feel they never replaced Thiago Alcantara after he left for Liverpool and so Camavinga fills their need as a defensive midfielder.

Bayern believe the club's playing style, and the league itself, would suit Camavinga, and they would guarantee him playing time, the report adds.

Camavinga would become the 10th French player to join Bayern alongside such players as Dayot Upamecano and Kingsley Coman.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

Bayern Munich are looking to bolster their options in midfield and Rennes' Eduardo Camavinga could be a fit. Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Steve Bruce is keen to make Joe Willock's loan move to Newcastle United a permanent one, according to The Sun. Willock came off the bench on Saturday to score a late winning goal against West Ham United to boost Newcastle's chances of beating relegation. Willock also scored in a recent 2-2 draw with Tottenham. Bruce wants to negotiate a deal to keep the 21-year-old at St James' Park beyond the summer, but feels Arsenal will also want to keep him.

- Ainsley Maitland-Niles has impressed during his loan spell at West Bromwich Albion, and the Mirror reports that he's being targeted by a number of clubs from England and around Europe. Midfielder Maitland-Niles has two years left on his Arsenal contract, but Crystal Palace are the latest club to express an interest. Leeds United and Monaco are also said to be keen on the 23-year-old.

- Football Insider believes Liverpool are considering a move for Ollie Watkins. The Reds are looking to freshen an attack that has misfired at times this season, and are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old, who scored in both games against Liverpool for Aston Villa this season. Watkins has so far scored 12 goals in 30 games in his first Premier League campaign.

- Paris Saint-Germain are the most likely suitors for Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin, explains Sport. The Spanish right-back is likely to leave this summer despite having two years left on his contract.

- Santos starlet Angelo, 16, is drawing interest from a number of European clubs, according to Calciomercato, and he could be available for less than his €100m release clause. The young star has been watched by a number of top clubs, and the Brazilian giants are said to be interested in letting him go to appease their own financial worries. He could be available for around €60m-€70m.