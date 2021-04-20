Transfer Talk: Dortmund see Frankfurt's Silva as replacement if Haaland leaves

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Dortmund eye Silva as Haaland replacement

Borussia Dortmund could attempt to try and sign striker Andre Silva from Eintracht Frankfurt if they lose Erling Haaland in the summer. That's according to Bild, which reports that Dortmund lead a number of European clubs keen to sign the in-form Silva at the end of the season.

Silva's contract runs until 2023 and it has no release clause in it, and it is reported Frankfurt would want a fee of around €40 million for the 25-year-old.

Silva has scored 23 goals and added seven assists in a scintillating season that has also seen him attract admiring glances from Manchester United.

United, like Dortmund, are also in the market for a new striker at the end of the season with Edinson Cavani reportedly heading to Boca Juniors.

Atletico Madrid are also said to be interested, but their financial difficulties could rule them out, particularly with Dortmund having some of the money made by any move involving Haaland, which could be between €100m-€150m, at their disposal.

Frankfurt could use any funds made by allowing Silva to join Dortmund to re-sign Luka Jovic, who is on loan with his former Bundesliga club after he left for Real Madrid in 2019.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

PAPER GOSSIP

- One minute he seems happy at Paris Saint-Germain, the next Neymar is once again being linked with a return to Barcelona, it seems. Tonight, Marca reports Neymar is keen to return to Camp Nou and that the Brazilian is even willing to take a pay cut to do so. Barcelona president Joan Laporta is desperate to make the deal happen, says the report, but he could be prevented by Barca's perilous financial position. It is hoped Neymar returning would not only convince Lionel Messi to stay amidst rumours he could be set to leave, but also transform Barca back into Champions League contenders once again.

- Julian Draxler has offered his services to Bayern Munich, reports Foot Mercato. They suggest that even though the Germany midfielder would rather stay in the French capital, he is becoming increasingly frustrated with life in and out of the PSG side under Mauricio Pochettino. Pochettino, it would appear, is actually keen to keep Draxler and sees him as an important squad player, but Leonardo is not convinced. Bayern have been offered Draxler on a free transfer, which could appeal to the Bavarian side.

- Monaco are keen to sign Montpellier midfielder Junior Sambia, according to Le10Sport. Monaco could be prepared to offer €10m for the 24-year-old. His contract runs out in June 2022 and it's clear Montpellier would rather recoup a fee for him rather than lose him on a free transfer in a year's time. The player's agent, Frederic Guerra, admits that no contact has been made between Sambia and Monaco, though Le10Sport believes that will change in the next few weeks.

- Saint-Etienne's rising star Lucas Gourna-Douath is being watched by PSG, according to Goal. They believe the 17-year-old, who has played 25 times this season despite being aged just 17, is valued at around €25m. The French U17 captain and central midfielder has been dubbed "the new Paul Pogba" and has been one of the stars of the season in Ligue 1.

- PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi has told El Chiringuito that Kylian Mbappe "will stay" at the club, and that contract talks are ongoing. The Spanish media has persistently reported that Mbappe will sign for Real Madrid this summer, but Al Khelaifi's rebuttal is the first public response from the Parisiens, and suggests that Mbappe could stay after all.