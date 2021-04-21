The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Fernandes' United future tied to Pogba

Bruno Fernandes has suggested he'll commit his future to Manchester United, but only if Paul Pogba is also part of the club's future, according to the Sun.

Pogba's current deal ends next June and United are either looking to get him to commit to the club on new terms, or allow him to leave this summer in an effort to recoup a fee rather than lose him on a free transfer next summer.

Fernandes is said to be watching the situation closely. United are keen to extend the Portugal international's stay at Old Trafford too and they have already approached him with a big-money extension to his current deal. However, it is understood that Fernandes is unwilling to enter talks until he sees how the club performs in the transfer window.

United are looking at a number of big signings this summer, but they have failed to land their top targets in previous transfer windows.

And now Fernandes is said to be seeking assurances that Pogba is part of the club's future as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side plot to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Pogba appears to be more settled than at any other time in the last two campaigns, which is good news when it comes to United's quest to tie both the World Cup winner and Fernandes to lengthier stays.

Fernandes, 26, has been a revelation since joining United from Sporting for £55 million in January last year.

Bruno Fernandes, right, is reportedly seeking assurances that Paul Pogba, left, will remain at Man Utd before signing a new deal. Peter Powell/Pool via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Schalke's relegation from the Bundesliga could see a number of stars leave the club in the summer, with former Arsenal duo Sead Kolasinac and Shkodran Mustafi both set to be released in June. Calciomercato believes Kolasinac is a target for Italian club Lazio, who are said to be a fan of his physical approach, and who need additional cover on the left-hand side. Mustafi, meanwhile, is a target for Internazionale, who are looking for reinforcements at the back.

- Liverpool could be set to return to Marseille with a fresh bid for defender Duje Caleta-Car, according to Le10Sport. Marseille reportedly turned down a €23m bid from the Reds in January, but Liverpool -- if they decide Caleta-Car is a better option than current loanee Ozan Kabak -- could be prepared to return with a bigger offer.

- Burnley are looking to sign former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Nabil Bentaleb when he becomes a free agent in the summer, reports the Sun. The 26-year-old's contract expires at Schalke in June, and Burnley are looking to strengthen their squad as they plot a seventh season in the Premier League. Greek side Olympiakos are also said to be keen on Bentaleb, who made 66 appearances for Spurs before leaving for Schalke in 2016.

- The Daily Star believes Manchester United's hopes of signing Jadon Sancho have improved following the departure of Ed Woodward. Woodward is set to leave at the end of the year following the recent Super League debacle, and though he was responsible for United bidding for Sancho in the past, he never came close to Borussia Dortmund's valuation. United may return to Dortmund with a fresh face at the helm ready to negotiate.