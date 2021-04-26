Gianluigi Donnarumma's eight clean sheets for Milan this season have helped the Rossoneri to second in Serie A. (2:01)

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Donnarumma hit with deal deadline in Milan

AC Milan have given Gianluigi Donnarumma one month to decide on whether to sign a contract extension, according to TuttoSport.

The Italy goalkeeper has been linked with interest from Chelsea and Manchester United and the Rossoneri are growing impatient with Donnarumma, whose current deal expires in June.

Manchester United are in the market for another goalkeeper, with links to West Bromwich Albion's Sam Johnstone and Watford's Ben Foster also on their radar.

Donnarumma has been a stalwart for Milan but there has been a disagreement over wages. The Tuttosport report claims that agent Mino Raiola wants a new new deal worth more than €200,000 a week for his client, while Milan are only willing to offer €130,000.

Milan's deadline of May 23 means the future of the goalkeeper will be decided before the start of the upcoming European Championship this summer, where his value could rise even more if he performs well. Donnarumma has made 25 appearances for the Italy national team since his debut in 2016.

09.46 BST: Bayern Munich have reportedly approached RB Leipzig over recruiting in-demand coach Julian Nagelsmann. The 33-year-old could succeed Hansi Flick at the Allianz Arena as the Bundesliga coaching carousel picks up speed.

When the Bundesliga returns for the 2021-2022 season, most of the league's top clubs will have new coaches. Marco Rose is set to join Borussia Dortmund from Borussia Monchengladbach who have appointed Frankfurt's Adi Hutter as a replacement. Frankfurt have yet to announce their new coach while, at Wolfsburg, Oliver Glasner could leave. The Austrian has been linked with a move to FC Salzburg, where American coach Jesse Marsch has said he's open for a return to the Bundesliga where has been working as an assistant coach at RB Leipzig until 2019. Marsch could now profit from Flick's decision to leave Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. While the champions have yet to confirm they allow their Champions League-winning coach to end his time at the Allianz Arena two years early, they are preparing for a future without him.

On Sunday, several German outlets reported that Bayern have approached RB Leipzig for permission to open talks with their 33-year-old coach Nagelsmann, and that a move could be a possibility if the two clubs can agree a compensation package. Local outlet Leipzig Volkszeitung confirmed that the RB Leipzig hierarchy has decided to play hardball over the former Hoffenheim coach and Bild reported that Leipzig are holding out for around €30 million in compensation.

Earlier on Sunday, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Bild that the club are set to meet with Flick over the next couple of days as "all involved parties must find a solution which also pleases FC Bayern." Should Bayern allow Flick to leave, the 56-year-old could then return to the German FA where Joachim Low is set to leave his post as national team coach this summer.

09.00 BST: Eric Bailly is close to agreeing a contract extension with Manchester United, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson, with the defender in advanced talks over a long-term deal that could keep him at Old Trafford for the next four years.

The 27-year-old has been keen to seek assurances from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about playing time and sources have told ESPN that a breakthrough in negotiations was made last week.

Bailly, a £30m signing from Villarreal in 2016, was due to enter the final year of his contract this summer. His situation had alerted clubs in Italy and Spain ahead of the transfer window, but he is now set to stay at United.

The centre-back is keen to play more regularly after being restricted to just eight Premier League appearances this season and 15 in all competitions. Solskjaer's preferred pairing at the back is Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, but sources have told ESPN that Bailly is satisfied he will get opportunities if he stays fit.

- Pep Guardiola confirmed that Eric Garcia is set to leave Manchester City to join Barcelona as a free agent. Guardiola confirmed the departure of the 20-year-old in his postmatch interview following City's Carabao Cup final victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that the Spanish defender will sign a contract lasting until 2026 at the Nou Camp.

- AC Milan are eyeing goalkeeper Mike Maignan according to FootMercato. The 25-year-old joined French side Lille from Paris Saint-Germain back in 2015, making 33 Ligue 1 appearances this season and earning a France national team debut in October 2020. Milan are reportedly in the market for a goalkeeper due to uncertainty surrounding the aforementioned first-team shot stopper Donnarumma.

- Newly promoted Norwich City are looking to sign Bristol City striker Saikou Janneh, according to The Sun. The 21-year-old has reportedly caught the eye of Daniel Farke, who is preparing for another chance in the Premier League with the Canaries. They may face competition however, with Brighton and fellow soon-to-be-promoted club Watford also taking an interest in the forward, who still has two years left on his current contract at the Robins.

- Newcastle United, Fulham, and Rangers are in a race to sign Dutch defender Danilho Doekhi, says Football Insider. The 22-year-old has impressed in the Eredivisie with Vitesse so far this season, starring in the second-best defence in the league only behind runaway leaders Ajax. Fulham will be on the lookout for a new defender to bolster their ranks as Joachim Andersen returns to Lyon from his loan to the London outfit. Newcastle are also hoping to add to their currently leaky defence, the current fourth worst in the league with 54 goals conceded in 33 games.