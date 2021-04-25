Gianluigi Donnarumma's eight clean sheets for Milan this season have helped the Rossoneri to second in Serie A. (2:01)

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Donnarumma hit with deal deadline in Milan

AC Milan have given Gianluigi Donnarumma one month to decide on a contract extension, according to TuttoSport.

The Italy goalkeeper has reported interest from England in the form of Chelsea and Manchester United with the Rossoneri growing impatient over delays in signing a new contract, with Donnarumma's current set to run out in June.

Manchester United are in the market for another goalkeeper, with links to West Bromwich Albion's Sam Johnstone and Watford's Ben Foster also coming out through the week, reports the Italian publication.

Donnarumma has been a stalwart for Milan but there has been a disagreement over potential wages, with agent Mino Raiola demanding more than the Italian club are willing to pay.

The report suggests that Raiola wants over £200,000-a-week, while Milan are only willing to offer £130,000.

Milan's deadline of May 23 means the future of the goalkeeper will be decided before the start of the upcoming European Championships this summer, where his value could rise even more if he performs well.

Donnarumma has made 25 appearances for the Italy national team since his debut in 2016 and looks set to join them in another campaign this summer.

- Pep Guardiola confirmed that Eric Garcia is set to leave Manchester City to join Barcelona as a free agent. Guardiola confirmed the departure of the 20-year-old in his postmatch interview following City's Carabao Cup final victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that the Spanish defender will sign a contract lasting until 2026 at the Nou Camp.

- AC Milan are eyeing goalkeeper Mike Maignan according to FootMercato. The 25-year-old joined French side Lille from Paris Saint-Germain back in 2015, making 33 Ligue 1 appearances this season and earning a France national team debut in October 2020. Milan are reportedly in the market for a goalkeeper due to uncertainty surrounding the aforementioned first-team shot stopper Donnarumma.

- Newly promoted Norwich City are looking to sign Bristol City striker Saikou Janneh, according to The Sun. The 21-year-old has reportedly caught the eye of Daniel Farke, who is preparing for another chance in the Premier League with the Canaries. They may face competition however, with Brighton and fellow soon-to-be-promoted club Watford also taking an interest in the forward, who still has two years left on his current contract at the Robins.

- Newcastle United, Fulham, and Rangers are in a race to sign Dutch defender Danilho Doekhi, says Football Insider. The 22-year-old has impressed in the Eredivisie with Vitesse so far this season, starring in the second-best defence in the league only behind runaway leaders Ajax. Fulham will be on the lookout for a new defender to bolster their ranks as Joachim Andersen returns to Lyon from his loan to the London outfit. Newcastle are also hoping to add to their currently leaky defence, the current fourth worst in the league with 54 goals conceded in 33 games.

- Negotiations between RB Leipzig and FC Bayern have begun for manager Julian Nagelsmann, reports Sport1's Patrick Berger. Leipzig have set a price of €30 million for their manager, upping the asking price of €15m-20m the week before. Should the deal go through, it would mark a world-record fee for a manager. The 33-year-old coach started his managerial career at Hoffenheim before joining Leipzig in 2019 and became the youngest ever Bundesliga manager to reach the 100-match milestone. It comes just weeks after Hansi Flick revealed he wanted to leave Bayern at the end of the season.