Eric Bailly is close to agreeing a contract extension with Manchester United, sources have told ESPN, with the defender in advanced talks over a long-term deal that could keep him at Old Trafford for the next four years.

The 27-year-old has been keen to seek assurances from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about playing time and sources have told ESPN that a breakthrough in negotiations was made last week.

Bailly, a £30 million signing from Villarreal in 2016, was due to enter the final year of his contract this summer. His situation had alerted clubs in Italy and Spain ahead of the transfer window, but he is now set to stay at United.

The centre-back is keen to play more regularly after being restricted to just eight Premier League appearances this season and 15 in all competitions.

Solskjaer's preferred pairing at the back is Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, but sources have told ESPN Bailly is satisfied he will get opportunities if he stays fit.

The club have had concerns about his injury record after making just 37 Premier League appearances since the start of the 2017-18 season.

He tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with the Ivory Coast and after returning to training last week was an unused substitute for the 0-0 draw with Leeds United on Sunday.

United allowed Marcos Rojo join Boca Juniors in January, but Solskjaer still has five centre-backs in his first-team squad.

Maguire and Lindelof have been first choice for much of the campaign with Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe providing back-up. Phil Jones has not played a competitive game for more than a year after a troublesome knee injury and still has two years plus a one-year option on his contract.

The 29-year-old England international has returned to training, but will have to build up his fitness before he is considered for a return to first-team action.