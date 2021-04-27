Abdallah Sima is the latest gifted youngster on the radar of Manchester United. VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

TOP STORY: Man United eye Senegal forward Sima

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Slavia Prague forward Abdallah Sima this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 21-year-old scored in his side's 2-0 victory over Leicester City in the Europa League back in February and has contributed to 19 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions so far this season. Sima's form has also seen the player rewarded with a debut for Senegal last month in a 0-0 draw against the Republic of Congo in the African Cup of Nations qualification stages. The forward has shown he can play anyway across the front three but has spent the majority of his time on the right-hand side.

Slavia also have a preferable stance when it comes to the player's contract, with three years remaining after joining last year from Czech second-division side FC MAS Taborsko. The potential move from Man United comes as no surprise given the Red Devils' recent transfer policy of signing young talent such as 18-year-old Amad Diallo from Atalanta and 19-year-old Facundo Pellistri, who is on loan at Alaves.

09.46 BST: Bayern Munich have appointed Julian Nagelsmann as their next manager, having reached a compensation agreement with RB Leipzig.

Nagelsmann, 33, has signed a deal with the Bundesliga champions through to 2026. Bayern Munich have paid compensation to Leipzig, which sources have told ESPN is a record fee for a manager, eclipsing the €15 million Chelsea paid Porto for Andre Villas-Boas in 2011.

Nagelsmann is set to replace Hansi Flick, who asked Bayern to release him from his contract earlier in the month following a rift with sporting executive Hasan Salihamidzic over the Bundesliga champions' transfer strategy and philosophy.

Flick was appointed as Bayern manager in November 2019 following the dismissal of Niko Kovac and led the club a Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal Treble. He also became the second manager to win six trophies in a single calendar year, when he added the German Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. He could now take over the Germany job with national team coach Joachim Low leaving his post following the European Championship this summer.

On Friday, sources close to Nagelsmann told ESPN that the coach was also open to offers from the Premier League where Tottenham are looking for a replacement for Jose Mourinho. However, with Bayern's offer on the table, Nagelsmann has agreed to take over his third Bundesliga club.

09.00 BST: Atletico Madrid are in pole position to sign Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo this summer, according to AS. The Rojiblancos have been in talks with Benfica regarding the Spanish defender since January.

Grimaldo joined Benfica from Barcelona's reserves in 2016 and has set up eight goals this season in the league to lead the league's top assist chart. The 25-year-old, whose contract has a €60m release clause, is also a reported target of Manchester City, with coach Pep Guardiola having requested his signing this summer.

Benfica have already looked at potential replacements, with Ruben Vinagre, on loan at Portuguese club Famalicao from Wolverhampton, on their agenda.

- Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has seen his value climb while on loan at Newcastle United, and if the Toon want to make his move permanent, they face the prospect of paying an ever-increasing transfer fee, according to the Mirror. The 21-year-old has impressed with recent important goals off the bench for Steve Bruce's side, most recently equalising in the 95th minute at Liverpool. However, the loan deal doesn't include an option for a permanent switch at the end of the season, meaning the Magpies face a potential price hike if they're to sign the England youth international.

- Juventus are looking to move on France midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer, according to Calciomercato. The 26-year-old joined from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in 2019 and has two more years left on his deal at the Italian club, but he has already been offered to Everton and Barcelona in a move to ease restraints on Juve's wage budget.

- Manchester City are in the driving seat to sign 18-year-old winger Andrija Radulovic, according to Spanish outlet AS. The right-sided attacker has only made a handful of appearances for Serbian team Red Star Belgrade, but several clubs including Pep Guardiola's City have already taken notice. The news comes just days after the Carabao Cup winners signed highly rated prospect Kayky from Fluminese as the club begin to make their moves ahead of the summer.

- Leicester have joined AC Milan and RB Leipzig in the race to sign England U21 winger Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven, according to the Mail. The 19-year-old has made his way through the PSV Eindhoven youth setup after leaving Tottenham Hotspur at 16. This season has seen the right winger involved in 29 games with 17 goal involvements across all competitions, despite only 10 starts. PSV are hoping they can keep hold of Madueke for another season, which could see his value increase.

- Manchester United and PSG are linked with Cristiano Ronaldo should Juventus look to trim their wage bill this summer, according to Tuttosport. The Italian outlet reports that if the Bianconeri are unable to qualify for the Champions League, they would be unable to support the 36-year-old's wages for the next season. The report suggests that the Portuguese forward costs the club roughly £1 million a week in wages.