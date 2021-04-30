Transfer Talk: Manchester City could let Raheem Sterling leave this summer

Could Raheem Sterling be on his way out at Man City this summer? Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: City looking for takers on Sterling?

Manchester City are showing a willingness to let Raheem Sterling leave during the summer, according to Football Insider.

Sergio Aguero will already be leaving for free due to his contract coming to an end and England international Sterling may be allowed to join him in his Etihad exit if the right offer comes in. The report adds that City would want a transfer fee of £80 million to let Sterling leave.

This comes with Pep Guardiola looking to overhaul the City attack, with Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland and Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish mentioned as players the presumptive Premier League winners would like to add.

A telling sign of Sterling's declining influence at City is that the 26-year-old has managed just 22 minutes across the club's last four Champions League games -- he remained on the bench for the full 90 minutes of the 2-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semifinal first leg.

The winger has also started just one of City's last five Premier League games, with Phil Foden often thriving on the left hand side.

If Grealish is brought in during the summer, then it would signify even more competition for Sterling's place in the team.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Napoli have offered €10m to sign Club Brugge's 20-year-old midfielder Charles De Ketelaere, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. While there are many uncertainties at the Serie A outfit, including the contract renewal of Lorenzo Insigne and whether Kalidou Koulibaly or Fabian Ruiz will leave, it seems they have their hearts set on signing the young Belgian.

- PSG have offered Julian Draxler a one-year contract extension, with the midfielder's previous deal coming to an end in the summer of this year, says L'Equipe. This decision comes from how much appreciation the German has gained from Mauricio Pochettino since the Argentine took over at the Parc des Princes.

-- William Carvalho's future at Real Betis is uncertain, with the club currently looking for a way to offload the 29-year-old, according to AS. The Portugal midfielder has struggled to impress Manuel Pellegrini this term, and it is suggested the La Liga outfit want to let him leave before his value depreciates any further.

- Henrikh Mkhitaryan's contract with Roma comes to an end in the summer, and the Armenian may be set to leave due to Mino Raiola not yet accepting the club's renewal, reports Calciomercato. The story says that a clause was inserted in his current deal in which there would be a renewal once the midfielder hit 25 appearances -- which has already happened -- but due to his agent he may now be moving elsewhere.

- Steve Bruce has insisted that French winger Allan Saint-Maximin will be staying at Newcastle United past the summer transfer window, as has been reported by