Transfer Talk: Chelsea to show Abraham exit door amid summer shake-up

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Chelsea to move on from Abraham

Chelsea are considering allowing Tammy Abraham to leave Stamford Bridge for £40 million, according to the Telegraph.

The Blues are willing to listen to bids for the 23-year-old striker's services, who appears to have been frozen out by boss Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea are believed to be shaking up their attacking options ahead of the new season and are lining up a big-name striker in the summer, while Abraham has played just three minutes of football under Tuchel since mid-February.

Chelsea have been linked with names such as Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku, but first they have to reduce their wage bill and raise money for new targets.

Abraham has come through the club's academy and even though he's the club's top scorer in all competitions this season, his departure would bolster the club's transfer kitty for the summer window.

Abraham himself would be loathe to leave the club for which he has spent so much time, but he must surely be considering his options given his lack of game time under Tuchel.

Tammy Abraham is an odd man out at Chelsea. Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Everton have joined the race to sign Juventus' 23-year-old defender Merih Demiral, according to Calciomercato. Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo is looking to freshen up his back line and Demiral could be one of the first players to leave the club in the summer. The Turkish defender is also keen on Everton, who are said to be willing to spend £22m-£27m to land his signature.

- Real Madrid are looking for defensive reinforcements and they're considering Sevilla FC centre-back Jules Kounde, according to AS. With Sergio Ramos' contract situation yet to be resolved and Raphael Varane's future unclear, Madrid have placed Kounde at the top of their summer wish list. Kounde's consistency and level of performance sees him climb ahead of Villarreal's Pau Torres in Madrid's thinking. Kounde, 22, has a €90m release clause, but Madrid are more likely to offer €50-60m and send a player in the opposite direction.

- Agent Jorge Mendes has made contact with Tottenham Hotspur over a potential switch for Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo to take over following Jose Mourinho's sacking, according to the Sun. Mendes is also looking to bring in ex-Benfica boss Bruno Lage as Nuno's replacement. Nuno's existing contract runs until 2023 but there is a sense that he wants to move on and test himself on the European stage on a regular basis. Nuno is also said to be open to a return to La Liga, where he managed Valencia. Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano believes Spurs are setting up a meeting with Ajax Amsterdam coach Erik Ten Hag.

- Newcastle United, Norwich City and Rangers are all said to be chasing Vitesse defender Danilho Doekhi, according to the Telegraph. The 22-year-old centre-back has impressed for the Dutch side in the Eredivisie, playing 18 games in his third season for the club. Doekhi is entering the final year of his contract and is said to be targeting a new challenge abroad.

- Ajax had already been monitoring Toby Alderweireld's progress, but now they're targeting Spurs teammate Davinson Sanchez too, according to Vietbal24. Tottenham are looking to strengthen their own backline this summer, which could mean exits for both 32-year-old Alderweireld and 24-year-old Sanchez. Both players have already played for Ajax, but Sanchez could be the trickier of the two to sign; his contract runs until 2024, and he is keen to force his way back into the London side's plans.