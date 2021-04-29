Transfer Talk: Manchester City join Chelsea in chase for Inter's Lukaku

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Man City join Chelsea in Lukaku chase

Manchester City are believed to have joined the race to bring Internazionale striker Romelu Lukaku back to the Premier League, according to Calciomercato.

Manchester City are searching for a new forward with the imminent departure of Sergio Aguero ahead of them, the Argentine set to leave at the end of his contract in the summer.

Aguero has already announced his farewell, and with Lukaku having scored 27 goals in 40 games this season, City believe they'd be replacing one prolific striker with another. Lukaku is of course proven in England after stints at Everton and Manchester United, and so City are confident he would hit the ground running.

City manager Pep Guardiola is also keen on Erling Haaland and Harry Kane but he believes Lukaku would be the easiest of the three deals to complete.

Inter are likely to play hard ball, though, as they're unwilling to part with their star striker. Club executives have stated that they're not willing to listen to offers for the Belgian 27-year-old. Another one of Lukaku's former clubs, Chelsea, has also shown interest.

The player himself appears to be reluctant to return to the Premier League, and instead he wants to continue the project at Inter and build on what should be a first Serie A title in 11 years.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Philippe Coutinho will join Everton this summer for a fee of £35 million, reports the Sun. The Toffees are said to be so confident of landing the Brazilian that they're already house-hunting for him. Boss Carlo Ancelotti is said to be looking to partner 28-year-old Coutinho with James Rodriguez, with Coutinho returning to the city of his best form. Coutinho has struggled to reach the heights he enjoyed at Liverpool since leaving the Merseyside club for Barcelona. He has subsequently won a Treble with Bayern Munich, but was denied a permanent transfer because of his injuries.

- Borussia Dortmund have joined the race to sign defender Ben White from Brighton & Hove Albion, reports the Sun. White is currently being monitored by Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Arsenal, Brighton are believed to be willing to listen to offers of £35m for White. However, Dortmund are looking to add to their English contingent of Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho. White, 23, has played 34 times this season and has been one of the Seagulls' most impressive players.

- Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Tammy Abraham's situation, with Chelsea open to the idea of letting the striker leave the club, reports the Mirror. Abraham was a big hit during a loan spell with Villa in which he scored 26 goals during the 2018-19 promotion-winning season. Villa tried to sign Abraham when they returned to the Premier League, but the Blues weren't willing to part with the England international. Now, though, the Blues are said to be willing to listen to offers of £40m.

- Dani Ceballos is keen on a return to Spain but not to Real Madrid, according AS, as the midfielder looks to kickstart his career. The Spanish playmaker appears to be ruling out a stay at Arsenal and instead could move to either Atletico Madrid or former club Real Betis. What's clear is that Ceballos is keen to avoid any further loan moves. Ceballos, 24, wants to settle at a club where he can play an important part. That doesn't appear to be at Real Madrid, and so Ceballos is willing to listen to offers from other La Liga clubs.

- Lionel Messi has reportedly told Barcelona chiefs he'll stay at the club beyond the end of the season, but he has stated that he wants the club to spend in order to improve the side. This is according to RTVE, who believe Messi has told new president Joan Laporta that he will stay after having been impressed by boss Ronald Koeman. However, Messi has expressed his desire for Barca to spend in an effort to become a European superpower once more. A two-year contract has been discussed, but though there is yet to be an official offer.