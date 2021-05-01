In the only top 10 that really matters, Shaka Hislop presents his weekly power rankings. (0:54)

Manchester City have completed the signing of teenage Argentine striker Dario Sarmiento from Estudiantes, the South American club announced.

Sarmiento, 18, will join City on July 1 for an initial reported fee of $6 million and Estudiantes will also receive a 20% sell-on clause.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

"Having fulfilled the requirements established in the transfer framework agreement signed in time with Manchester City, our footballer Darío Sarmiento will join the English club on July 1," the club said in a statement.

Sarmiento made his Estudiantes first-team debut on October 2019, becoming the second youngest player to do so and has played 22 games in all competitions for the club.

Sarmiento, who has played for Argentina's youth teams, has been also likened to Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

The teenager will arrive at the Premier League side as City's all-time record goalscorer Sergio Aguero leaves the club after 10 successful years at the Etihad.