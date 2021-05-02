The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

Man United draw up shortlist to replace Pogba

It has already been reported that Manchester United will consider allowing Paul Pogba to leave the club if he refuses to sign a new contract, but the club are reportedly drawing up a shortlist of replacements in case he leaves.

The Mirror believes that United are sitting down with Pogba and agent Mino Raiola this month in an effort to agree an extension. However, should Pogba turn down what is believed to be an offer of £400k a week, United will act fast to replace him, rather than let him move for free next summer.

And on that list of replacements are Declan Rice, Wilfred Ndidi and Saul Niguez.

Rice, 22, has been a key man for West Ham United in their rise up the Premier League table this season, but the Hammers could ask for as much as £100 million for their talismanic midfielder.

Ndidi has been superb at the base of Leicester City's midfield this season and is considered a far more affordable option. The 24-year-old Nigeria international has helped the Foxes break the top four and reach an FA Cup final.

Atletico Madrid star Niguez, 26, has been at the club since 2013, and is the most attacking midfielder of the trio on Man United's shortlist, but can play in a variety of positions.

United's preferred option of all of the above, however, is for Pogba to sign on the dotted line.

West Ham talisman Declan Rice, right, battles for the ball with Paul Pogba. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Newly promoted Watford have opened talks to bring back 35-year-old Ashley Young to the club as a free agent, says Fabrizio Romano. The Hornets are ready to pounce if Serie A champions Internazionale don't offer the left-back a new contract at the end of the season.

- Jadon Sancho is believed to have a gentleman's agreement that would allow him to leave Borussia Dortmund under certain criteria, according to an interview by ARD with club sporting director Michael Zorc. Zorc revealed that Manchester United almost activated this agreement last summer. It is likely the Red Devils will return this time around, with Dortmund facing the prospect of not claiming a European place for next season.

- New Barcelona president Joan Laporta's top target appears to be Neymar, with the La Liga giants contacting Paris Saint-Germain about a move that would reunite the 29-year-old Brazilian striker with Lionel Messi. That is according to RAC 1, who believes Barca are not only looking to convince Messi to stay, but also create a commercial opportunity -- i.e. signing Neymar -- that might help their financial situation. The outlet says Barcelona will offer PSG €130m plus three players.

- Following reports from Saturday that Real Madrid were considering making an offer for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski in the summer, Bild have suggested that the Premier League is a far likelier destination. They believe that with the Poland international's existing deal coming to an end in June 2023, Bayern aren't thinking about negotiating a new contract just yet.

- Leicester are continuing negotiations to sign Boubakary Soumare from Lille, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Foxes have been on the trail for the 22-year-old for some time and, with his contract expiring in June 2022, Leicester are one of many clubs looking to seize the opportunity to sign him, with Lille more likely to let him leave this summer rather than lose him on a free in 12 months' time.