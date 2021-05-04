LIVE Transfer Talk: Tottenham can extend Gareth Bale loan from Real Madrid

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Spurs could be able to keep Bale

Tottenham could extend Gareth Bale's loan this summer, reports the Daily Mail.

Daniel Levy made sure Spurs had a first refusal clause in the Wales international's loan when he joined last year, allowing the possibility for a return after his current deal comes to an end.

The report says Levy will present the opportunity of re-signing the 31-year-old to the next manager when they make a hire, with the London club paying roughly £240k per week on his current deal.

The prospect of a second loan comes as it looks unlikely Bale will play a part for Real Madrid next season, with the Spanish club open to offloading some of the wages from their current bill.

The arrangement does require Bale to agree to join the club again, something that may not have been likely a few weeks ago.

However, a run of impressive performances, most recently a hat trick in a win against Sheffield United on Sunday, and game time for the winger under interim manager Ryan Mason may have convinced him on a return to London again next year.

The move would cost Tottenham another £12 million in wages, but it would present a cheaper option than signing a direct replacement in the wide berth this summer.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

LIVE BLOG

08.00 BST: Borussia Dortmund would let England international Jadon Sancho leave the club for €100m, sources have told ESPN's Stephan Uersfeld.

Sancho was tipped to leave Dortmund last summer but a deal never materialised as Dortmund were reluctant to let him leave for under €120m and interested clubs, such as Manchester United, were unwilling to pay that much.

However, as the summer transfer window approaches, Dortmund have re-evaluated their previous valuation and reduced it to €100m.

Sources have told ESPN that there isn't a deadline this summer as to when a deal must be completed by. The 21-year-old is under contract at the Westfalenstadion until 2023.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

- West Ham United will not be able to sign Tammy Abraham this summer if Chelsea were to demand a reported £40m transfer fee for the striker, according to Sky Sports. David Moyes confirmed in his news conference before the Hammers' win against Burnley on Monday night that the 23-year-old would be out of the club's range and they would be unlikely to sign one player for that much. Abraham has not started a Premier League game for Thomas Tuchel's side since February, leading to discussions over the player's future.

- Federico Bernardeschi is set to leave Juventus when his contract expires at the end of next season with the Italian side looking to move the player on this summer if possible. Calciomercato reports that the 27-year-old will leave the club, who plan to make the midfielder available in the summer in order to fund other deals as either part of a swap or for a bid that matches their valuation. The Italy international joined in 2017 for £36m from fellow Serie A side Fiorentina but has only lasted a full game four times this season.

- AS Roma and Internazionale are set to face off for the signature of Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez, according to Calciomercato. The 25-year-old is reportedly admired by Inter boss Antonio Conte, who tried to sign the Uruguay international in the last summer window, as well as in January. Roma are also interested in the midfielder, having made contact with his agent but talks between the clubs have not yet begun. Cagliari have a €35m release clause in the player's contract, which runs until 2024, and are holding out for the full instalment instead of negotiating.

- Bayern Munich are new favourites to sign Aston Villa youngster Carney Chukwuemeka this summer, says Football Insider. The 17-year-old is highly rated with Liverpool and Manchester City also interested in battling for his signature. The central midfielder is yet to make his Premier League debut for Villa, with whom he signed a three-year professional contract as soon as he turned 17.

- Tottenham have registered their interest in signing Norwich full-back Max Aarons this summer. Football Insider reports that the Canaries are willing to let the 21-year-old leave if a £30m bid is put in during the upcoming window following a gentleman's agreement with the player to stay last year following relegation.