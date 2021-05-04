Nedum Onuoha says Gareth Bale's hat trick vs. Sheffield United proves he can still be elite. (1:39)

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Spurs have option to keep Bale on loan

Tottenham may be able to extend Gareth Bale's loan from Real Madrid for another year this summer, reports the Daily Mail.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy made sure Spurs had a first refusal clause in the Wales international's loan when he joined last year, allowing the possibility for a return after his current deal comes to an end. However, the arrangement does require Bale to agree to rejoin the club again, something that may not have been likely a few weeks ago.

The report says Levy will present the opportunity of re-signing the 31-year-old winger to Tottenham's new manager when the club eventually replaces Jose Mourinho.

It looks unlikely Bale will play a part for Real Madrid next season, with the Spanish club needing to offload his wages from their books amid the financial crisis. Tottenham are reportedly paying £240,000-a-week of Bale's salary at Madrid and the same terms would be agreed if he stayed on.

A run of impressive performances, most recently a hat trick in a win against Sheffield United on Sunday, and game time under interim manager Ryan Mason may have convinced Bale to return to London again next year.

The move would cost Tottenham another £12 million in wages, but it would present a cheaper option than signing a direct replacement this summer.

LIVE BLOG

09.54 BST: Manchester United have joined Tottenham and West Ham in the race to sign West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, sources have told ESPN's Mark Ogden, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preparing for the likely departure of former No. 1 David de Gea this summer.

Johnstone, 28, spent nine years at Old Trafford having progressed through the club's academy before joining West Brom in a £6.5m transfer in 2018.

And with United keen to sign a proven Premier League keeper to challenge Dean Henderson for the No. 1 shirt next season, Johnstone has emerged as Solskjaer's favoured option to replace De Gea, who sources have told ESPN is unlikely to accept a role as a No. 2 next season.

Although sources have said that West Brom value Johnstone, whose contract expires in 2022, at £18m, an undisclosed sell-on clause in the deal which took the keeper to The Hawthorns ensures that United would be able to reduce their outlay on re-signing the player, who failed to make a first-team appearance during his time at Old Trafford due to seven loan spells away from the club.

Sources have told ESPN that West Ham are favourites to sign Johnstone due to manager David Moyes -- who worked with Johnstone at United -- being prepared to offer him regular football at the London Stadium.

09.32 BST: Lucas Vazquez is close to agreeing a new three-year deal at Real Madrid, Diario AS reports, after turning down a surprise approach from local rivals Atletico.

Vazquez, a winger who has impressed at right-back this season while filling in for the injured Dani Carvajal, is out of contract at the Bernabeu this summer.

According to AS, the 29-year-old "appreciated [the Atletico offer] but didn't even consider it because of his "Madridismo" [Real Madrid fandom]."

The newspaper claims that an agreement is close after Real Madrid increased their initial €3.5m-a-year offer to €5m, but if talks break down, AC Milan are the most likely alternative, having presented "a serious offer."

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have both also been linked with the winger this season.

08.47 BST: Real Sociedad have extended the contract of promising young forward Jon Karrikaburu until June 2026 amid reported interest from Barcelona.

Karrikaburu has yet to make his debut with the first team but has shone this season with the club's reserves and youth teams. The Spanish striker has netted 24 goals this season and has already attracted the attention of several clubs. Mundo Deportivo reported last month that Barca have been monitoring the 18-year-old's progress.

Karrikaburu started the season playing for Sociedad's third team but was promoted to the reserves where he is working under Xabi Alonso.

He has put pen to paper on a three-year contract extension and his release clause, which was set at €30m, has now doubled.

08.00 BST: Borussia Dortmund would let England international Jadon Sancho leave the club for €100m, sources have told ESPN's Stephan Uersfeld.

Sancho was tipped to leave Dortmund last summer but a deal never materialised as Dortmund were reluctant to let him leave for under €120m and interested clubs, such as Manchester United, were unwilling to pay that much.

However, as the summer transfer window approaches, Dortmund have re-evaluated their previous valuation and reduced it to €100m.

Sources have told ESPN that there isn't a deadline this summer as to when a deal must be completed by. The 21-year-old is under contract at the Westfalenstadion until 2023.

play 1:11 Is there a future for Tammy Abraham at Chelsea? Craig Burley reacts to reports Chelsea are prepared to let Tammy Abraham go in the summer transfer window.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

- West Ham United will not be able to sign Tammy Abraham this summer if Chelsea demand a reported £40m transfer fee for the striker, according to Sky Sports. David Moyes confirmed in his news conference before the Hammers' win against Burnley on Monday night that the 23-year-old would be out of the club's range and they would be unlikely to sign one player for that much. Abraham has not started a Premier League game for Thomas Tuchel's side since February, leading to discussions over his future.

- Federico Bernardeschi is set to leave Juventus, with the Italian side looking to move the midfielder on this summer if possible. Calciomercato reports that the 27-year-old will definitely leave when his contract expires at the end of next season, but the club plan to make him available this summer -- as either part of a swap or for a fee before he can leave for nothing. The Italy international joined in 2017 for £36m from fellow Serie A side Fiorentina but has only lasted a full game four times this season.

- AS Roma and Internazionale are set to face off for the signature of Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez, according to Calciomercato. The 25-year-old is reportedly admired by Inter boss Antonio Conte, who tried to sign the Uruguay international in both recent windows. Roma are also interested in the midfielder, having made contact with his agent, but talks between the clubs have not yet begun. Cagliari have a €35m release clause in the player's contract, which runs until 2024, and are holding out for the full instalment instead of negotiating.

- Bayern Munich are favourites to sign Aston Villa youngster Carney Chukwuemeka, says Football Insider. The 17-year-old is highly rated, with Liverpool and Manchester City also battling for his signature. The central midfielder is yet to make his Premier League debut for Villa, with whom he signed a three-year professional contract as soon as he turned 17.

- Tottenham have registered their interest in signing Norwich full-back Max Aarons this summer. Football Insider reports that the Canaries are willing to let the 21-year-old leave if a £30m bid is put in during the upcoming window following a gentleman's agreement with the player to stay last year following relegation.