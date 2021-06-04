The transfer window opens on June 9 for England and France (find out when the rest of Europe begins here), and clubs have been planning their business amid the financial uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier League

LIVERPOOL

Budget: Around £50m, plus money raised from any players they can move on.

What does the team need? The imminent exit of Georginio Wijnaldum as a free agent has heightened the need for young reinforcements in midfield, where Liverpool have a number of key players in their 30s. Liverpool have already strengthened at the back by signing Ibrahima Konate in a £36m deal from RB Leipzig, and they could look to sign a forward if Mohamed Salah pushes for a move away.

Who are the major targets? The signing of Konate has seen Liverpool clinch one of their major targets, but they're likely to miss out on Borussia Monchengladbach's Florian Neuhaus, with the midfielder expected to hold off on a £35m move this summer and transfer to Bayern Munich in 2022 instead. Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho will be a target if a senior forward leaves Anfield, but Manchester United are leading the chase for the England winger.

Who could be leaving? Wijnaldum is expected to go when his contract expires at the end of this month and Liverpool could offload Naby Keita in order to raise funds for reinforcements. The signing of Konate has given Liverpool a surplus of centre-backs, so they could listen to offers for Joel Matip, Nat Phillips and Ben Davies, who has yet to play for the first-team since arriving from Preston North End in January. Liverpool are not expected to turn Ozan Kabak's loan from Schalke into a permanent deal, while goalkeeper Adrian is likely to leave as a free agent. Youngsters Ben Woodburn and Harry Wilson could go, while fringe players Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi are available.

Any new contracts coming? Fabinho, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Salah all have two years left on their contracts, so Liverpool must make a decision on all four this summer. -- Mark Ogden

MAN CITY

Budget: High, but the club will be mindful of financial fair play and the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on finances.

What does the team need? A striker is high up the list of priorities after the Premier League title winners played the majority of the season without a recognised No. 9. There is also interest in an attacking midfielder and possibly a left-back.

Who are the major targets? The situation around Tottenham striker Harry Kane is being watched closely with the England international seemingly determined to leave the club. Pep Guardiola is an admirer of his goal scoring and link-up ability, but City don't tend to spend big on one player and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is a very tough negotiator who is not afraid to leave things to the last minute. City are yet to pay more than £70m for a player (Kevin De Bruyne) and Kane's value to Tottenham far exceeds that. Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish is also an option but talks with Aston Villa would be easy either after the 25-year-old signed a new long-term contract last summer. Barcelona's Lionel Messi is being monitored in case he leaves Camp Nou, while sources told ESPN that City could offer Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos a two-year contract.

Who could be leaving? Striker Sergio Aguero and defender Eric Garcia have joined Barcelona on a free transfers, while City would listen to offers to sign left-back Benjamin Mendy if there was serious interest.

Any new contracts coming? Veteran midfielder Fernandinho is set to sign a new contract and stay for another year. After securing the future of De Bruyne, City have set their sights on new deals for Raheem Sterling and John Stones. Stones has had an impressive season in defence, after looking close to the exit a year ago, and will enter the final year of his deal this summer. Sterling has a contract until 2023 but there is interest in the England winger from Real Madrid. -- Rob Dawson

MAN UNITED

Budget: The aim is to have a net spend of between £100m-£150m.

What does the team need? The squad needs work if United want to bridge the gap to Manchester City, or even stay above Liverpool and Chelsea, both of whom are likely to be much improved next season. United are looking at strikers, wingers, defensive midfielders, centre-backs and right-backs, but it is unlikely manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be able to strengthen every position in one summer. The club are working to a plan of bringing in three players who can immediately strengthen the first-team, with around the same number of outgoings to make room in the squad.

Who are the major targets? Sancho is again one of the top targets and there is a belief a deal is more achievable this summer. Dortmund have lowered their demands to around €100m and much of the ground work with Sancho's representatives was done 12 months ago. Kane would be greeted with open arms at Old Trafford but there are concerns the financial outlay needed to sign him from Tottenham could be prohibitive. At centre-back, Villarreal defender Pau Torres is appealing because of his age, ability to play on the left side and a reasonable release clause of around €60m in his contract. Backup goalkeeper Tom Heaton should also arrive from Aston Villa.

Who could be leaving? Andreas Pereira and Diogo Dalot have spent the season on loan and Solskjaer will have to decide whether or not they have earned a place back in the first-team squad for next season. Jesse Lingard's situation is a little more complicated because he's been fantastic at West Ham and only has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford. The goalkeeping situation is interesting because neither David de Gea or Dean Henderson will want to be second-choice next season, so one could depart.

Any new contracts coming? United could offer Lingard a new deal but it is debatable whether or not he would accept it without assurances over the amount of games he would play. Paul Pogba will enter the final year of his contract in the summer and Solskjaer has not given up hope of agreeing a new deal with the midfielder, amid interest from Juventus and Real Madrid. Juan Mata is out of contract this summer and is set for more talks about his future now the season has ended.

LEICESTER

Budget: Around £40m, plus money raised from any players they can move on.

What does the team need? Manager Brendan Rodgers wants a new striker to compete with Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho, a goal scoring winger and cover at left-back. Having twice missed out on Champions League qualification due to a late season loss of form in recent seasons, Rodgers is determined to add depth and quality to his squad this summer.

Who are the major targets? Leicester are in talks with Lille over a £22m deal for France U21 midfielder Boubakary Soumare and it could be done in the coming days. There is also an interest in Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand who is available as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of June.

Who could be leaving? Club captain Wes Morgan has announced his retirement ahead of his contract expiring, while left-back Christian Fuchs, another member of the 2015-16 title-winning squad, will leave as a free agent. Leicester are also bracing themselves for interest from Champions League clubs in James Maddison, Wesley Fofana and FA Cup final goal scorer Youri Tielemans. Fringe players Matty James and Dennis Praet are also likely to leave.

Any new contracts coming? Due to expected interest in several of their key players, Leicester are aiming to hand them new contracts this summer. Midfielder Tielemans and centre-back Caglar Soyuncu, whose contracts expire in 2023, are the priority. The club are also looking to extend the terms of centre-back Fofana and winger Harvey Barnes. -- Mark Ogden

CHELSEA

Budget: Around £100m, plus money raised from any players they can move on.

What does the team need? A world-class centre-forward is at the top of Chelsea's priority list, closely followed by a world-class centre-back. Timo Werner's lack of goals since his £47.7m arrival from RB Leipzig last year has left the club still searching for a modern-day version of Didier Drogba or Diego Costa to provide a physical presence and goals on a regular basis. In defence, a younger version of Thiago Silva would be the idea signing

Who are the major targets? Chelsea will move for Kane or Dortmund striker Erling Haaland if they get encouragement from either player that they'd be willing to move to Stamford Bridge. Tottenham's bitter rivalry with Chelsea could dissuade Kane from moving across London, while Haaland has hinted at spending one more year with Dortmund. Romelu Lukaku is a third option and Chelsea are monitoring his situation at Inter Milan.

Who could be leaving? Olivier Giroud, Silva and Willy Caballero are all out of contract this summer, but the club has the option of a further year with Silva that could be triggered this month. Marcos Alonso, Emerson and Tammy Abraham could leave, while funds will be raised by offloading this season's loanees including Ross Barkley, Davide Zappacosta, Matt Miazga and Tiemoue Bakayoko. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is available, but is more likely to move out on loan.

Any new contracts coming? The big contract at Chelsea this summer will be for coach Thomas Tuchel, who only signed an 18-month deal when he took charge in January. Chelsea will also trigger a 12-month extension for Silva, while Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta are all likely to extend their deals with a year to run. N'Golo Kante is another in line for a new deal, to replace his contract which expires in 2023. -- Mark Ogden

TOTTENHAM

Budget: Almost entirely dependent on whether Kane leaves, but they will have a reduced budget after only landing the Europa Conference League spot.

What does the team need this summer? Tottenham's entire summer revolves around Kane's future. Levy would want £150m from any club to sign the 27-year-old and that money would be reinvested in a squad requiring fresh impetus regardless after missing out on Champions League football. Spurs need at least one centre-back, a new right-back, a midfielder and a backup forward to Kane, assuming he stays.

Who are the major targets? Spurs are looking to appoint a new manager before pursuing specific targets. Clearly, the identity of the new boss will influence who Tottenham pursue. Both Chelsea and Manchester City are willing to offer players in addition to cash to convince Levy to do business over Kane, with Sterling and Abraham among the names mentioned. Spurs looked at Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar in January when Jose Mourinho was in charge, but were put off by his €60m transfer fee.

Who could be leaving? Tottenham have looked to offload right-back Serge Aurier in previous windows, and this could finally be the time given he has just a year remaining on his deal. Midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has endured a difficult time in England, while Dele Alli has had a poor season on the fringes of the first team. They will be among a number of players who will want to know the identity of the new manager -- and whether Kane is staying -- before making their feelings known. Gareth Bale has returned to Real Madrid after his loan spell and it is unclear at this stage whether he will re-join Spurs next season. Defender Juan Foyth could join Villarreal on a permanent basis after spending the last year there on loan.

Any new contracts coming? Son Heung-Min has been in talks for some time, with the South Korea international widely expected to sign a new deal earlier in the campaign. That is still the case but it remains to be seen if a disappointing end to the season and the news of Kane's desire to leave may complicate the situation. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has a year left on his contract and although talks are ongoing, he is not close to agreeing an extension. -- James Olley

ARSENAL

Budget: No European football for the first time in 25 years means less money, but also depends on player exits and the level of investment from owners KSE.

What does the team need this summer? A centre-back, at least one central midfielder, a centre-forward depending on departures elsewhere, cover at left-back for Kieran Tierney and a backup goalkeeper. There are a lot of moving parts, however, as much will depend on which players Arsenal can move on, with gaps then needing to be filled in the squad.

Who are the major targets? The Gunners are keen on re-signing Martin Odegaard either on loan or on a permanent basis but it remains to be seen if Real Madrid will sanction a deal based on the business they plan to do this summer under new boss Carlo Ancelotti. Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has been strongly linked with the club despite his 12-month ban for a doping violation, while Swansea's Freddie Woodman is a more likely candidate than Brentford's David Raya due to the outcome of the Championship playoff final. They have also looked at left-back options, including Southampton's Bertrand and Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt. Norwich midfielder Emi Buendia and Brighton's Yves Bissouma have been scouted, while Lyon's Moussa Dembele is among the possible forward options.

Who could be leaving? Sources told ESPN that Hector Bellerin has an agreement with manager Mikel Arteta over a possible summer exit. The club will also listen to offers for Matteo Guendouzi, Sead Kolasinac, Eddie Nketiah and Ainsley Maitland-Niles while there is uncertainty surrounding Alexandre Lacazette and Granit Xhaka. There is concern first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno may not agree a contract extension but the club are unlikely to sanction a departure. Willian has been linked with a move to MLS despite only joining last summer from Chelsea, but winger Reiss Nelson and midfielder Joe Willock (who impressed on loan at Newcastle this season) could be allowed to depart. David Luiz heads the list of players departing on a free at the end of their contracts

Any new contracts coming? The Gunners are in talks to extend Emile Smith Rowe's contract after a fine breakthrough season. The club are also planning to speak to Lacazette to determine the next steps given he has a year remaining on his deal. Calum Chambers could also be offered a new deal.

Europe

BARCELONA

Budget: Very little. Barcelona's financial problems are well documented but new president Joan Laporta is seeking revenue streams to fund signings. A €9m buyback clause was used for Emerson but other deals are likely to be frees.

What does the team need? Barca's frailties were exposed as they lost the title to Atletico Madrid in the final weeks of the season. Laporta has wasted little time on making improvements, though. They needed strengthening in the middle of defence, competition for Jordi Alba at left-back, more options in midfield -- Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets and Pedri were over-played last season -- and a striker to replace the long-departed Luis Suarez.

Who are the major targets? Never mind targets, Barca have already done a sizeable amount of their summer business. Centre-back Garcia and striker Aguero have both signed from Manchester City following the expiration of their contracts. Barca also recalled full-back Emerson from Real Betis for €9m. Talks are at an advanced stage to sign Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and Lyon forward Memphis Depay, who are also out of contract this summer.

Who could be leaving? While Laporta has been quick to make signings, moving players on will not be as easy. Barca have a long list of players they'd like dump but their high wages are difficult to match for other clubs. Neto, Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo, Miralem Pjanic, Philippe Coutinho and Martin Braithwaite are all considered expendable. There's a second group of players, too, who aren't being pushed out, but could leave if there's interest and a decent offer. Sergi Roberto, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele are among the names on that list.

Any new contracts coming? There's one rather big one which needs sorting. Messi's deal expires on June 30, but Laporta has expressed optimism that he will pen new terms. Elsewhere, Dembele and Roberto both have one year to go on their contracts. If they don't sign an extension, the club will listen to offers for them this summer. Of less urgency are new deals for Ansu Fati and Pedri. The two 18-year-olds are out of contract in 2022, although there's an option for additional years to be added. -- Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens

ATLETICO MADRID

Budget: Limited. Cashflow has been an issue for La Liga winners Atletico and their summer budget will depend on who leaves.

What does the team need? The squad is well-balanced but they could add a midfielder, another full-back (neither Kieran Trippier nor Renan Lodi have natural replacements) and a forward to allow coach Diego Simeone to rest the 34-year-old Suarez, who has confirmed he'll be staying for another year.

Who are the major targets? Concrete targets are yet to emerge, although names such as Juventus' Paulo Dybala, Napoli's Fabian Ruiz and Udinese's Rodrigo de Paul have all been mentioned in the media in recent weeks.

Who could be leaving? Atleti have a €35m option to keep Moussa Dembele from Lyon but that is unlikely, seeing as he's barely featured during a disappointing six-month loan spell. Lucas Torreira's loan from Arsenal also comes to an end this summer and he is not expected to continue. The club have held talks with midfielder Saul Niguez over his future, with frustration over the 26-year-old's stalled development and reduced game time, but there are doubts over whether a sufficiently attractive offer will be incoming. Midfielder Hector Herrera and winger Vitolo could leave, too. Centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez, subject of Premier League interest in the past, has said he would like to stay. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak might be open to a move, but Atletico would only be tempted by an offer close to his €120m release clause.

Any new contracts coming? Sources have told ESPN that talks have already begun with coach Simeone to extend his contract until 2024. The club would like to see marauding midfielder Marcos Llorente, who was outstanding last season, sign an improved deal too. -- Alex Kirkland and Rodri Faez

REAL MADRID

Budget: Similar to Atletico, it will be dictated by which players they can move on.

What does the team need? A goal scoring forward to ease the burden on Karim Benzema is a must (Madrid's second-highest scorer last season was defensive midfielder Casemiro). Otherwise, there's room for a midfielder and a centre-back -- depending on Ramos and Raphael Varane's futures, as well as what plans Ancelotti will have for new arrival David Alaba -- and a right-back, given Dani Carvajal's injury problems.

Who are the major targets? Kylian Mbappe, if he can be prised away from Paris Saint-Germain, and Haaland, who may be out of reach at Dortmund until next summer. If Madrid can't land either, they'll be forced to consider the available alternatives on the market as Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz won't cut it.

Who could be leaving? Ramos doesn't look like agreeing a new contract, while Varane has been non-committal about his future and if he refuses to extend a deal which expires next summer, he will go. There are major question marks over Isco and Marcelo, unless Ancelotti fancies trying to rehabilitate either of them. There's more chance of Martin Odegaard staying with Zidane out of the picture, but he may need to go to raise funds. Alvaro Odriozola should depart, as will Dani Ceballos. A solution needs to be found to the Bale problem too, with a year left to run on his expensive contract now he has returned from his loan at Tottenham.

Any new contracts coming? The 35-year-old Luka Modric has already extended for another year and Lucas Vazquez for three more. Benzema and Nacho both have a year left on their contracts and will need to be extended. -- Alex Kirkland and Rodri Faez

BAYERN MUNICH

Budget: Dependent on who they manage to move on.

What does the team need in the summer? Having spent €25m to sign manager Julian Nagelsmann and €42.5m for defender Dayot Upamecano, both from RB Leipzig, Bayern have already gone big before the window has opened. With this in mind, incoming chief executive Oliver Kahn has warned against a big-spending summer. Alaba, Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez are going on free transfers and, with a number of peripheral squad members not having really broken through, Bayern need to improve their depth and also secure a number of their stars to new contracts.

Who are the major targets? It depends on who leaves, but Bayern ideally want further cover at right-back, centre-back, central midfield and on the wing. They were heavily linked with Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum but he looks Barcelona-bound, while Gladbach's Florian Neuhaus has also been a target, but could be too expensive at €40m. Bayern were also interested in Julian Draxler before he extended his contract at PSG, so expect them to operate in the loan market -- something they've done with aplomb in the past when they signed Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic and Juventus' Douglas Costa. Reading's 23-year-old left-back Omar Richards will also arrive on a free transfer.

Who could be leaving? Costa's loan deal has finished and he's joining Gremio, while Boateng, Alaba and Martinez are on the way out with their contracts expiring. The likes of Bouna Sarr, Corentin Tolisso, Michael Cuisance and Joshua Zirkzee could also be allowed to leave, while Bayern may look to cash in on centre-back Niklas Sule. Winger Kingsley Coman's future is also shrouded in uncertainty, after he brought in Pini Zahavi as his new agent in May to help guide him on his options amid links with a move to the Premier League.

Any new contracts coming? This has to be the priority for Bayern. Leon Goretzka is one of their key players, while Tolisso and Sule's contracts are also up in 2022 and Bayern need to get them on new deals to prevent them leaving for nothing next summer. There are also some big-name stars on deals through to 2023, including: Coman, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer. -- Tom Hamilton.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Budget: At the moment, very little. BVB recorded losses of €44m following the 2019-20 campaign and sources told ESPN that figure could rise to €75m this season if they don't get a big fee for one of their stars.

What does the team need in the summer? Incoming manager Marco Rose will have his own ideas on what the team needs, but the likelihood is outstanding sporting director Michael Zorc will already have targets lined up. Any incomings are largely dependent on who leaves, though. Dortmund are masters at signing brilliant young players and developing them -- Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham a case in point -- but they need a new goalkeeper to replace Roman Burki. If Sancho leaves, Dortmund will be looking for reinforcements on the wing, while they are also monitoring the market for a new centre-back and right-back.

Who are the major targets? They have already signed 17-year-old defender Soumaila Coulibaly on a free transfer from PSG, but their priority is a goalkeeper. Borussia Dortmund were linked with RB Leipzig's Peter Gulacsi, but sources said they will sign Stuttgart's Gregor Kobel for €15m. The club have also been linked with a move for Aston Villa's young midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, Mainz defender Jeremiah St. Juste, Wolfburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Who could be leaving? Sancho could be the superstar departure this summer, with Dortmund wanting a transfer fee of €100m and Manchester United the frontrunners, sources told ESPN. Dortmund are adamant striker Erling Haaland will stay put and would only consider letting him leave for a fee around €180m, sources told ESPN. The legendary Lukasz Piszczek has retired and while left-back Marcel Schmelzer's contract is up in June, he's continuing his recovery from injury and could yet stay. Danish midfielder Thomas Delaney has also been linked with a move away, with Southampton interested. Sources told ESPN that Dortmund were open to offers for Nico Schulz, Mahmoud Dahoud and Julian Brandt in January.

Any new contracts coming? BVB have a number of first-team players whose contracts expire next summer in 2022: Dahoud, Delaney, Mats Hummels and Axel Witsel. -- Tom Hamilton.

JUVENTUS

Budget: Low, but that could change if Cristiano Ronaldo is moved on.

What does the team need? A midfield. The present centre is a shell of the side new boss Massimiliano Allegri inherited from Antonio Conte in his first spell back in 2014. Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is definitively leaving so a backup or replacement for No. 1 Wojciech Szczesny too.

Who are their major targets? Pogba remains an ambitious objective, but there is no doubt Allegri would love to have him in his side again. A more realistic reunion would be with Pjanic, who has fallen out of favour at Barcelona. Italy international Manuel Locatelli would also be a huge asset should he join from Sassuolo, while Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is being linked as he's available on a free transfer.

Who could be leaving? It remains to be seen whether Juve would accept an offer for Ronaldo given his monstrous wages, but he's being linked with a move this summer. It's the end of an era as Buffon is departing aged 43, while midfielder Aaron Ramsey's future at the club is far from certain.

Any new contracts? Paulo Dybala is entering the final year of his contract, but Allegri is keen to build a team around the Argentina international. Ronaldo, whose short-term future is still unclear, is also in the final 12 months of his mega-deal. -- Andrew Cesare Richardson

INTER MILAN:

Budget: The financial issues of owners The Suning Group -- upwards of €500m in debt, due to both the coronavirus and ambitious spending -- mean the club will have to move players on just to break even.

What does the team need? The club needs to get itself onto solid financial ground after their Serie A title win saw manager Conte depart within three weeks as he reportedly didn't want to work with a downsized project. Lazio's Simone Inzaghi has arrived but he won't have much help.

Who are their major targets? The main target is simply to keep some of their key players at the club. Their desperate need to raise funds seen the futures of Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez and Skriniar called into question.

Who could be leaving? Anyone. Right-back Achraf Hakimi, who signed for €40m from Real Madrid last summer, is on his way out with PSG the likeliest destination. His exit is expected to be the only one of the high-profile players, but it will leave Inter with a huge void down the right side. Inter could do with getting some of their older players, such as Arturo Vidal and Aleksandar Kolarov, off the wage bill too.

Any new contracts? Unlikely in the short-term but those who expire in 2022 include Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic and Matias Vecino. -- Andrew Cesare Richardson

PSG

Budget: Around €80m is available but sporting director Leonardo also has to manage player exits to try and balance the books.

What does the team need? There are a few positions that PSG want to strengthen and manager Mauricio Pochettino wants a right-back, a midfielder and another striker at least. Quality full-backs have been an issue for some time now, while Moise Kean was only on loan from Everton so if they can't make his deal permanent then they will have to replace him. If some good opportunities arise, PSG would also be keen to recruit a left-back, a goalkeeper and maybe a centre-back.

Who are the major targets? Inter full-back Hakimi is the priority but PSG are not ready to offer more than €40m to sign him and the Italian club want twice that. PSG want Kean to stay but Everton are asking €50m, which is too much. In midfield, Leonardo is still a big fan of Lazio Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and his contract is no longer valued at over €100m.

Who could be leaving? The list of potential exits is long and includes Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera, Thilo Kehrer, Layvin Kurzawa, Mitchell Bakker. Basically, unless you are called Mbappe, Neymar, Keylor Navas, Marquinhos, Marco Verratti or Presnel Kimpembe, the club will consider an offer.

Any new contracts coming? After getting Neymar to sign until 2025, only one extension matters now for PSG: Mbappe. The 22-year-old superstar is out of contract in 2022 and the club has been trying to renew it for months. They are still confident but time is running out.