The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Juve's Chiellini could make MLS move

Giorgio Chiellini has been a Juventus player since joining them from Fiorentina in 2005, but Calciomercato reports that the Italian great is on the radar of Major League Soccer clubs.

The centre-back's contract ends in June, and it is claimed that there hasn't yet been a proposal made by Juventus to extend the 36-year-old's deal.

That decision comes with the likes of chief football officer Fabio Paratici hoping to rejuvenate the squad, following a disappointing season in which Juve saw its nine-season Serie A title streak snapped by Internazionale.

This will leave Chiellini to walk away for free in the summer, with MLS one of his possible destinations, while there is also interest from the Middle East.

So far this season, Chiellini has played 21 games across all competitions for Juventus, including 14 in Serie A.

Having got over different injuries, the defender feels that he is ready to play at least one more season at a top level with the right rotation.

Chiellini, who has often captained Juventus his season, also hopes to go into management when he eventually retires.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Weston McKennie has impressed so much at Juventus since joining them on an initial loan from Schalke 04, that the Serie A giants signed the United States star permanently. However, according to Calciomercato, the 22-year-old could be allowed to leave in the summer if the right offer comes in for him. While they aren't actively looking to offload him, Juventus will consider any offers that equate to €30m with a host of Premier League clubs on the lookout.

- According to Sport, Barcelona outcast Miralem Pjanic could be given a way out, as Chelsea and Inter Milan are both interested in signing the Bosnian in the summer. This comes with Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman seeing Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets as his main midfielders, with Ilaix Moriba and Sergi Roberto also ahead of the 31-year-old Pjanic in the pecking order.

- Manchester City's interest in Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish has been well documented, but Football Insider are suggesting they could go for the Englishman and a top striker if they win the Champions League. Financial Fair Play regulations could make it difficult for them to go for the 25-year-old but the financial benefits of winning Europe's biggest club competition could make that possible.

- While it had previously been expected that Justin Kluivert would return to AS Roma when his loan at RB Leipzig expired, Kicker has suggested there may now be a change of plan. That is because it is felt the Dutchman could be the perfect type of player to suit incoming manager Jesse Marsch's style, meaning a permanent move could be made. A deal for the 22-year-old should be around €12m.

- Chelsea are considering offloading left-backs Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri in the summer, as they look to raise extra funds for their transfer activity, as suggested by Goal. The pair have struggled to maintain their place ahead of Ben Chilwell since he arrived from Leicester City, with Emerson often being linked with a move to Inter Milan in recent months.

- Barcelona are considering sending Portuguese winger Francisco Trincao on loan during the summer to get him more game time, reports Calciomercato. It is suggested that this is seen as a big opportunity for AC Milan, who are also monitoring Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez, while Roma are also showing interest in Trincao.