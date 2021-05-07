Transfer Talk: Liverpool's Salah may be in line for Chelsea return

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here.

TOP STORY: Salah in line for Chelsea return?

Chelsea have added Mohamed Salah to their summer transfer shortlist according to BILD reporter Christian Falk, weighing a move that would bring the 28-year-old back to Stamford Bridge after he first arrived in January of 2014.

Things didn't work out for the Egypt international at Chelsea then, with Salah leaving for Roma just two years later.

Salah's incredible form since leaving has caught the eye of many, winning the Golden Boot in back-to-back seasons on his return to the Premier League with Liverpool and winning a Champions League trophy.

The report says that new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is aiming to bolster his attacking options this summer. And, according to Falk, Salah is one of three names on a shortlist that is full of goals. The other two names are Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and another former Chelsea forward in Internazionale's Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku, much like Salah, didn't quite work out at Stamford Bridge at a young age but has since gone on to impress at the highest level for Serie A winning Inter.

However, it is believed that if Chelsea were to make a move for Salah, it would unsurprisingly be an expensive one. The Liverpool forward has two-years left on his current deal and despite the club's poor showing in the league, he still sits second in the goalscoring charts.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Ashley Young could be switching one Inter for another as The Sun reports that Major League Soccer club Inter Miami are looking to sign the 35-year-old this summer. The former England international has also been linked with his former side Watford in the upcoming window as his current contract is set to expire after just over a year at the club. Young would leave Inter Milan after winning the Serie A title with the Italian giants for the first time in 11 years.

- Brazil forward Neymar will extend his contract on Saturday with Paris Saint-Germain by four years until 2026, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Friday. Neymar, 29, joined PSG in 2017 from La Liga side Barcelona for a record transfer fee of €222m. Neymar said he wanted to leave PSG in 2019 amid reports that he wanted to return to Barcelona, but eventually stayed before the club reached the Champions League final last season.

- Leeds United believe they can land transfer target Rodrigo De Paul this summer for less than the player's reported fee of £37 million. Football Insider says that the Yorkshire club plan on negotiating with Udinese to reach a closer to a £30m fee, which would break the club's current transfer record fee of £27m. The 26-year-old was linked with Marcelo Bielsa's side last summer, with his versatility in the midfield being touted as one of the reasons for the move.

- Manchester United and West Ham United are both looking to sign defender Nikola Milenkovic this summer, according to Calciomercato. The 23-year-old only has a year left on his current contract, which may have forced the hand of Fiorentina to let the player negotiate in the summer rather than let him go on a free at the end of next season.

- Aston Villa are preparing an offer for Burnley's Dwight McNeil this summer, reports Football Insider. The 21-year-old has reportedly caught the eye of Dean Smith, who opts for a formation with use of wide playmakers. An opening offer of £15m is on the table from Villa to begin negotiations and to understand Burnley's position on the player who is under contract until 2024.