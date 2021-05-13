A league source tells ESPN that the LA Galaxy aren't looking to sell midfielder Efrain Alvarez, despite a report that Liga MX side Chivas are interested in the 18-year-old.

Goal.com reported that Chivas are interested in acquiring Alvarez, with an expected transfer fee "of at least $12 million." It added that no formal approach had been made to the Galaxy, however.

- 2021 MLS: All you need to know

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

The MLS league source said that while the Galaxy "will listen to every serious and formal offer, [there] has not been anything so far" as it relates to Chivas, and noted there was "no truth at all" to the $12m fee referenced.

A second source confirmed Chivas' interest in Alvarez, but added "a price hasn't even been discussed."

Alvarez has long been touted as a budding star, having come through the Galaxy academy, and later signing a Homegrown Player contract in 2018. No less an authority than Zlatan Ibrahimovic said that Alvarez is "by far the biggest talent from everybody [in MLS]."

Yet Alvarez is still at the stage of his career where he's finding his way in the professional ranks. In 33 appearances, 11 of them starts, he has managed one goal and five assists. So far in 2021, he's seen the field in three of the Galaxy's four games, but totaled just 77 minutes.

Alvarez has also been the subject of a very public tug-of-war between the U.S. and Mexico over his international future. A dual national, Alvarez represented the U.S. at under-15 level before switching his allegiance to Mexico starting with the U17s. It was with Mexico that Alvarez played in the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup and led El Tri to the final.

While Alvarez took part in a U.S. training camp last December, since then, it looks increasingly likely that he'll stay with Mexico. El Tri manager Tata Martino gave Alvarez his senior team debut on March 30 in a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica, though that didn't cap-tie the midfielder to Mexico.

The prospect of signing a young Mexico international would be hugely appealing to Chivas given the club's policy of only signing Mexican players.