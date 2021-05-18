United States attacker Josh Sargent could leave Werder Bremen this summer, sources have told ESPN.

The 21-year-old is one of only a few players who could command a significant fee for the financially troubled Bundesliga side.

- Bundesliga on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

Sources have told ESPN that the former Bundesliga champions are open to listen to offers for Sargent. Bremen are operating on a shoestring budget and have been hit hard financially by the coronavirus pandemic. They are hoping to generate a €9 million transfer income for one or more players before June 30.

Sargent would also be open to leave the Weserstadion after three seasons and would prefer to remain in Germany, but move on to a club in the upper half of the Bundesliga table. Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Monchengladbach, VfB Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen are among the possible destinations, sources have told ESPN.

Having joined Bremen in July 2018, Sargent has turned himself into a mainstay for Werder over the past two Bundesliga seasons. He has featured in 80 competitive matches for the side, scoring 13 and setting up a further nine.

However, Sargent, just like the rest of the Bremen team, has struggled in recent months. Following a run of three goals in three games in which the club picked up seven points in late February and early March, Werder have won only one point from their last eight matches.

Werder face Gladbach in their final match of the season and sit in the relegation playoff place but could still move up or down a place depending on other results.