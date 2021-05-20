Tottenham captain Harry Kane has fuelled speculation that he could leave the club this summer and reiterated his stance that he doesn't plan to stay at the club for the rest of his career.

On Monday, sources told ESPN that Kane had informed Spurs of his desire to depart after another trophyless season with Premier League clubs Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea all interested in the striker.

Speaking with former United captain Gary Neville on The Overlap earlier this month, Kane said his ambition is to become one of the best players in world football.

"I don't want to come to the end of my career and have any regrets," he said. "I want to be the best I can be. I never said I'd stay at Spurs for the rest of my career and I've never said I'd leave Spurs.

"People might say: 'He's desperate for trophies, he needs trophies,' but I still feel like I've still got almost another career to play.

"I've got seven, eight years, kind of what I've already had in the Premier League. So I'm not rushing anything, I'm not desperate to do anything.

"I'm not afraid to say I want to be the best. I want to try and get on the level [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi got to. That's my ultimate goal -- to be winning trophies season in, season out, scoring 50, 60, 70 goals season in, season out."

Following Spurs' 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa on Wednesday, an emotional Kane clapped the returning 10,000 supporters in a lap of honour in what could turn out to be his final home match for the club.

The England captain has become one of the prolific strikers in world football and has scored 165 goals in 243 Premier League appearances. However, the striker has hinted at his frustrations at the club's inability to consistently challenge for trophies both domestically and in Europe.

When asked about his relationship with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, Kane replied: "I'm sure that he will want to set out the plan of where he sees it but ultimately it's going to be down to me and how I feel and what's going to be the best for me and my career this moment in time.

"He has been great with me if I am being totally honest. He has always awarded me with contracts and has been fair with me.

"So we have always had a good relationship. I am not sure how that conversation will go to be honest. You do not know what the chairman is thinking. He might want to sell me if he thinks he can get £100 million for me. I am not going to be worth that in the next two or three years.

"I hope we have a good enough relationship, I have given the club 16 years of my life so I hope we can have an honest conversation and see where we are at."